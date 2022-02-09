For some, you’ve probably started reading through the Bible at the beginning of the year. For others, maybe you’ve thought about it, but never actually got around to it.
There may even be some wondering why you should read your Bible at all.
Whether you’ve already started, want to begin reading through it, or you’re wondering why you should read the Bible, I want to offer you 3 reasons.
The Bible presents the history of God’s interaction with us, there is wisdom provided in the Bible about living rightly in the world, and the Bible is a book God wrote to you.
It’s good for us to remember that the Bible recounts how God has interacted with us from the very beginning. Whether you read about God creating Adam and Eve in the beginning, God saving His people through Moses and the Exodus, or how the Apostles were affected by living with Jesus. These events recorded reveal that God is involved in every aspect of human history.
From the very beginning, God planned to save a people for Himself. When you read the history of Abraham in the Old Testament or Paul in the New Testament, you see that God has a purpose for the history of the world. And He is personally involved.
The Bible also offers insight into how to live in a fallen world. We call this wisdom. This character trait includes knowledge and discernment.
And although wisdom is usually hard won through difficult experiences, the Bible offers valuable insight free of charge to anyone who heeds the warnings provided in the pages of scripture.
If you want to gain wisdom, the book of Proverbs is an excellent place to turn. However, it’s not the only place. Many of the events recounted as history offer insight into the difference between success and failure.
For example, you can find wisdom for life in 1 Samuel 25, where David interacts with Nabal, and Abigail saves the day. If you want to respond well to the daily decisions you encounter, know that you can find the answers in your Bible.
The best reason to read your Bible is that its God’s Word written to you. 2 Timothy 3:16-17 reads, “All Scripture is breathed out by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, and for training in righteousness, that the man of God may be complete, equipped for every good work.”
Although being equipped for every good work is a great promise, the fact that God breathes out the words of the Bible makes it the most important document ever printed. Don’t miss this point. The God of the universe, the creator of all things, the one who knows the past, present, and future, has written to you.
And He wants you to know what He wrote. You will find history in your Bible and wisdom on its pages. You will also discover that while writing to you personally,
God is letting you know just how much He loves you. Therefore, your Bible is worth reading, and now is a great time to start.
