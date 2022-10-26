Dr. Roy Knight

Halloween has traditionally been a holiday of mixed emotions.  Some families love all of the decorating, costumes, dressing up and trick-or-treating.  Others find it to be a frivolous, dangerous, and satanic-oriented time. I would like in this week’s column to address the history of Halloween and some of its more Christian rootage.

The word “Halloween” (or “Hallowe’en”) means “the evening of Hallows.”  “Hallows” is an older English way of saying “saints” — so, the Evening of Saints.

