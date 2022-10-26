Halloween has traditionally been a holiday of mixed emotions. Some families love all of the decorating, costumes, dressing up and trick-or-treating. Others find it to be a frivolous, dangerous, and satanic-oriented time. I would like in this week’s column to address the history of Halloween and some of its more Christian rootage.
The word “Halloween” (or “Hallowe’en”) means “the evening of Hallows.” “Hallows” is an older English way of saying “saints” — so, the Evening of Saints.
But why “the evening?” Many ancient cultures in the Mediterranean world and the Middle East, including Jewish cultures, understood the day as beginning with sunset rather than sunrise. This is why Genesis one says, “And it was evening, and it was morning, day one.” (Genesis 1:5). Because the day began with sunset, the 1st worship service of a given day would be the evening service.
Put it all together and Halloween refers to the 1st service of worship for All Saints Day. That day falls on November 1 in the Western Christian calendar. That’s why All Saints Eve (Halloween) is observed on the evening of Oct. 31.
So where or how did this observance get connected to jack-o-lanterns, ghosts, things that go bump in the night and trick or treating? That connection comes from popular festivals already happening in many cultures worldwide to celebrate the midpoints between a solstice and an equinox, sometimes referred to as “cross-quarter days.” Some cultures understood these as transition times where the lines between realms may become the thinnest.
The Celtic festival of Samhain fell at the cross-quarter day between autumn and winter, between warmth and cold, between harvest and dormancy for the earth, and so, metaphorically, between life and death.
Christian missionaries and bishops, particularly in England and parts of Western Europe, had concerns that some of these practices and beliefs ran counter to the Christian understanding of the resurrection of the dead. The church, beginning in the 8th century, added prayers to Christian masses remembering the dead and anticipating their resurrection. These were some of the 1st prayers connected to celebrations later known as All Saints Day (November 1) and All Souls Day (November 2).
All Saints included prayers for those the church had specifically designated as saints because of their particularly holy lives pointing dramatically to Christ at work in them. All Souls included prayers for all within the church who had died within the past year.
Unlike our Roman Catholic and Eastern Orthodox sisters and brothers, Protestants have no “official saints.” Thus, we usually combine All Saints and All Souls into a single observance. This celebration in the church accents our understanding of holiness in this life and our hope for resurrection in the age to come. Our neighbors to the south in Mexico often celebrate these days as the Day of the Dead, where those departed are remembered and celebrated in a much more festive way.
Cultural Halloween celebrations in the communities in which many of us live have continued to evolve alongside the church celebrations. Many local churches offer safe alternatives to traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating. Others focus more on giving than receiving. Collecting for UNICEF or giving Fair Trade chocolate are ideas for using the occasion to “treat” or give to others. Many congregations also remember those members who have died over the past year giving thanks in prayer and worship for their witness and lives.
These activities need not be seen as either defining or limiting the Christian observance of All Saints. Our role as the Church is to proclaim our own witness to what makes for holiness (becoming one of the “hallows”) in this life, and our hope for the resurrection of the dead and the fullness of life in the new creation. Maybe we should take a second look at this holiday and how we can laugh at the masks of death and darkness knowing that they have no power over us because in Jesus’ resurrection God has defeated death. Indeed, Happy Halloween!
Have a good and blessed week, dear readers. And as always, be gentle with yourselves so you can be gentle with others.
