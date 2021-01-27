A growing number of commercial and homemade remedies suggest that you can control mosquitoes (OK, not a problem right now, but they’ll be back) by deploying pools of attractive but super-salty solutions. The idea is that the insects slurp up so much of the tasty saline water that they become overloaded and die. Think of it as the bug version of hypertension.
But a new study in the Journal of Medical Entomology reports that marketed salt solutions don’t appear to harm adult mosquitoes at all. In fact, researchers noted that human blood is almost as salty as the commercial products.
Here’s a thought: Maybe the saline solutions just make mosquitoes thirstier for the real thing.
Where there’s smoke there’s fire
Current smokers may be 3 times more likely to die prematurely due to cardiovascular disease, compared with people who have never smoked. Writing in the Journal of the American Heart Association, researchers looked at data from nearly 400,000 people who had responded to a health survey between 1997 and 2014.
At follow-up, nearly 5,000 had died of heart disease or stroke before the age of 75. Nearly 40% of this group were current smokers; 27% were former cigarette smokers; and 35% had never smoked.
The risk of premature cardiovascular death is nearly 5 times greater among people who begin smoking before age 10. It’s 2.5 times greater for those who begin smoking between 10 and 20.
Quitting smoking at any age reduces premature death risk, but the benefit is greatest the earlier people stop smoking.
Body of knowledge
The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force now recommends that people be screened for colorectal cancer starting at age 45. The previous recommendation was age 50. Colorectal cancer rates are rising, particularly among younger people. More than 53,000 people are expected to die from this form of cancer this year.
Get me that, stat
Make that “Get me that mask, stat!” A new modeling study by the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation projects there could be half a million COVID-19-related deaths by the end of February but that universal mask use could save 130,000 lives.
Mark your calendar
December really isn’t a big month for health awareness, but it is the month in which National Handwashing Awareness Week resides. Of course, it’s important to wash your hands the other 51 weeks of the year, too.
Counts
$5.6: amount in billions of dollars that Americans paid in out-of-pocket expenses for cancer care in 2018
Source: American Cancer Society
Doc talk
Gustatory rhinitis: a runny nose prompted by inhaling or eating spicy foods
Phobia of the week
Erythrophobia: fear of the color red or of blushing (not a good thing this time of year)
Never say diet
The Major League Eating speed-eating record for cranberry sauce, jelly division is 13.23 pounds in 8 minutes, held by the late Juliet Lee, who actually passed away in 2019, 12 years after setting this record.
Observation
“She got her looks from her father. He was a plastic surgeon.” — American comedian Groucho Marx (1890-1977)
Medical history
This week in 1732, James Blair was rescued from a fire in a coal mine. The big news was how he was saved. William Tossach, a Scottish surgeon, reported that Blair was not breathing and a pulse could not be found. So, Tossach did something novel: The surgeon put his mouth on Blair’s and blew in breath as hard as he could. Blair responded almost immediately. This appears to be the 1st recorded use of the ventilation technique that Flemish anatomist Andreas Vesalius had 1st described a century earlier.
Ig Nobel apprised
The Ig Nobel Prizes celebrate achievements that make people laugh and then think, a look at real science that’s hard to take seriously and even harder to ignore.
In 2015, the Ig Nobel Prize in Public Health went to Jillian Clarke, who attended Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences and then Howard University. She investigated the scientific validity of the 5-second rule about whether it’s safe to eat food dropped on the floor.
Short answer: Depends a lot on the type and cleanliness of the floor. Carpeting is more sanitary than hard flooring, like tiles.
Sum body
Ten ways to prevent back pain:
1. Maintain a healthy diet and weight.
2. Remain active — under the supervision of your doctor or chiropractor.
3. Avoid prolonged inactivity or bed rest.
4. Warm up or stretch before exercise or physical activities, such as gardening.
5. Maintain proper posture.
6. Wear comfortable, low-heeled shoes.
7. Sleep on a mattress of medium firmness to minimize any curve in your spine.
8. When lifting an object, lift with your knees; keep the object close to your body; and do not twist.
9. Quit smoking. Smoking impairs blood flow, resulting in oxygen and nutrient deprivation to spinal tissues.
10. Work with your doctor, chiropractor or appropriate expert to ensure that your workstation is ergonomically correct.
Curtain calls
In 2005, a 28-year-old South Korean man named Lee Seung Seop collapsed of fatigue and subsequently died after playing the video game StarCraft online for almost 50 consecutive hours in an internet cafe.
