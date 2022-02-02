Tomorrow’s a big day! If Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, we’re in for 6 more weeks of winter weather. No shadow means warmer temperatures and an early spring are imminent. I don’t know how much credence to give Phil’s weather predicting ability, but it’s probably not a whole lot less than I’d give his human counterparts.
Every morning, I check the weather app on my phone before leaving the house. On clear days, I drive a small fuel-efficient sedan the 100-mile round trip. On days there’s potential for winter precipitation, I take our much larger 4-wheel drive jeep. Nothing says I value safety like switching out 42 miles per gallon for a whopping 16! It’s not a decision I take lightly.
Last Monday morning, my phone showed that I’d be working on a rainy day. That afternoon, my mother called. It’s very unusual for her to call me during the work day, so when I saw it was her, I automatically assumed the worst. In fact, I answered with, “What’s wrong?”
She tried to be nonchalant, “What’s the weather like there?” I told her it was pouring down rain. She asked what car I’d driven to work. When I told her the sedan, she couldn’t contain herself any longer. “I was afraid of that! It’s been sleeting here all morning. Now it’s icy and snowing. There’s been a ton of wrecks already. I think you need to come home.”
It doesn’t matter if you’re in your teens or mid-40s, when your mother calls to tell you it’s time to come home, you better figure out a way to get home! I told her it’d take a few minutes but I’d do my best to leave. Then she said the thing that annoyed me to no end when I was a know it all, college kid going back and forth to school, “Be careful.” I used to snap back with a smart aleck, “What do you think I’ll be?” Now that I’m a mother and have felt that same weight of worry, when my children are riding in school buses or other peoples’ cars on wintry roads, I simply said, “I will.”
A long commute was much longer than normal. I passed two car accidents along the way. When I finally got home, white knuckled from a steering wheel death grip, I called my mom. Then, I turned on the TV. The meteorologist in DC was describing a slight chance of precipitation to their west but nothing major to report. I glanced out our window at the giant flakes hitting the few inches of snow and ice already on the ground and thought his idea of “major” wasn’t the same as mine. A check of Facebook showed other locals had equally difficult commutes, and would probably, also, beg to differ with him.
I’m not sure what Punxsutawney Phil will predict tomorrow. However, I am sure, if he’s wrong, my mom will be standing guard, phone in hand, to let me know.
First published Feb. 1, 2017
