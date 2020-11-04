Well, we have passed the long awaited political battle at the OK Corral and now we wait for the smoke to clear and see who is left standing.
At the time I penned this column I don’t have a presidential winner but hey, deadlines wait for no man.
And so not knowing the outcome, what do I say to the winner? I guess “congratulations” would be sufficient and let it go at that but there are other things I would like to say, like, “the way things are in this country right now, why would anyone want the job of running the country?
Let’s face it: it’s a 50-50 split. Either way you are going to have half the country hating you. And if the president found enough gold for everyone, there will be a large majority still not satisfied.
So where do we go from here? Well there are basically 3 rules by which we can respond. First, we can throw our hat in the ring and pledge our allegiance to the next president of the United States, but not everyone will do that.
They will no doubt not like the outcome no matter who wins. Therefore, there will no doubt be those who will feel the need to rise up and fight which means there will likely be those who will rise up and fight back, thus escalating the upheaval that is already brewing in our nation.
So what is the only other option? That would be to let’s see where the campaign promises take us and pick our battles as they are put before us.
I’m personally happy about 2 things in particular. One is that at least the elections per se are over and hopefully, done. Secondly, that 2020 is almost over. This has been a year for the record books.
I would be happy if I never had to hear the words “COVID,” China or Russia ever again.
In the meantime, remember that neither Donald Trump or Joe Biden is our Savior, God is still on the throne and nothing catches Him off guard.
You can’t vote Him in or out, He is and always will be God and no one has ever clipped His wings (so-to-speak) before. He is the same yesterday, today and forever.
