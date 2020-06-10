One of the most depressing parts about adulthood that I’ve found so far is that I constantly have to spend money on stuff that isn’t fun.
Adulthood has been cramping my style pretty much from the get-go, but when I went to Walmart last weekend to pick up a couple items, I found myself $90 poorer and with not much to show for it.
I’d needed to go to the store for some supplies for a couple weeks, honestly, but I’d just been stretching what I did still have in my apartment to make it last. But I had just found myself fresh out.
I am trying to maintain a sort of youthful, put-together appearance, which certainly won’t happen if I am out of shampoo, conditioner, face wash, toothpaste AND lotion. I was at what my mother would call Emergency Status. If I didn’t hoof it to the nearest Walmart to restock, I would be a stringy-haired, pimply mess whose skin was somehow both greasy and dry (darn those skin genes) with bad breath.
We certainly wouldn’t want that.
The tough thing about these items, though, is that they aren’t free.
Okay, that’s dramatic. Let me rephrase: I don’t want to spend money on these items. Period.
I like to buy clothes. I like to buy makeup. I like to buy shoes and yummy snacks and cute decorations for my office and nail polish and sunglasses. These are all things that I feel like I can admire and get my money’s worth out of, but the dang necessary items that will keep me from looking like one of the Mole People are not fun to buy.
I feel like I don’t reap any benefits here, almost like I’m throwing my money to the wind. I know, deep down (like, really deep) that the money is going toward something I need, but seriously. Spending money on stuff that isn’t fun, isn’t fun.
You feel me?
Honestly, this stretches past self-beautification supplies too. Who REALLY wants to go to a store and drop money on garbage bags, dish soap, Swiffer refills, phone chargers, paper towels or Kleenex?
Or who wants to drop dollars on a tank of gas for your car?
I mean, why stop there? Let’s just say it right out: bills? Heard of them? Again, not fun.
It’s like someone just decided one day, “hey. You know what’s going to be great about being an adult? You have to spend most of your money on stuff that a) you can’t really see, b) you can’t really enjoy or c) that makes you groan and write a column about how you miss adding all sorts of idiotic stuff to your mom’s store list back when you lived at home because it was her money buying it.”
Basically, I’m thinking that adulthood isn’t really fair. Boo. Hiss.
Right now, I do actually have some fun purchases on the horizon. I’m looking for an old picnic table to put in my back yard, along with lawn chairs so that I can lay out there and roast to a crisp.
(Because sunscreen isn’t a fun purchase either, by the way.)
Not that everything I buy makes me cringe, but this whole having-to-buy-stuff-that-helps-you-exist-as-a-functioning-member-of-society thing is one of the more less-than-ideal parts about being a grown up.
It might do me some good to, instead of fixating on the financially draining parts of being an adult, appreciate the positives.
Wine. That’s one positive. I have a self-imposed bedtime; there’s another one. I get to cook what I want. I have a job I like. I live in a fabulous apartment.
Upon review, I guess it really isn’t all that bad.
Only when I’m at the Walmart checkout line.
