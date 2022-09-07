A new article of clothing I ordered came in last week – a light, airy beige-and-white button down, folded in a neat little square and wrapped in a recyclable bag. I couldn’t wait to whip it out and wear it.
When I whipped it out, however, I had a record-scratch moment.
This shirt was SO wrinkled.
My first line of defense when my clothes are wrinkled is the “shower steam” method: I hang up the offending article of clothing in my bathroom before I hop in a hot shower, and I cross my fingers and hope the steam from the shower magically erases the wrinkles.
I had no such luck with shower steaming this shirt.
I swallowed hard. It was time.
I unwrapped my ironing board (which I have never used in my almost-3 years of being here) and took out my iron (which has also been in my closet, untouched, since I first landed here in 2019).
I’m not going to say I’ve never ironed before. However, I can confidently say that I can count on 1 hand the amount of times it’s happened.
But I REALLY wanted to wear my new shirt, and with a pair of wide-leg jeans that I searched for in my apartment for almost 15 minutes. Turns out, the jeans were gobbled up in my hamper, and wouldn’t you know it?
They were wrinkled, too.
I had 2 things to iron, so I rolled my sleeves up and got to work. I read the iron’s directions about 6 times, turning off my music so I could really focus. The tag on the shirt said “cool iron,” so naturally I texted my mom to see what that means. Isn’t that an oxymoron?
(I was feeling quite like an oxymoron – I am a woman with 2 degrees and at least average intelligence, and I was still texting Mom about ironing. Embarrassing.)
She said that it just meant to use the lowest temperature setting, and asked if I needed to send her a photo of the iron so she could better assist. I told her that I’d give her an update when I finished.
The iron was heating up. I sort of twiddled my thumbs for a couple minutes, waiting for it to get hot.
I started ironing, and was surprised. It wasn’t so hard. Just rub the iron over the shirt, easy enough.
I did it for a few minutes. Nothing was happening. The wrinkles were unyielding. I didn’t want to crank the heat up; it WAS a new shirt after all, and to be quite honest, not really a cheap one. I didn’t want to ruin it.
I scrutinized the back of the iron, and checked the directions. I had the “dry iron” setting on – the “no steam” option.
Well, shoot. If I’m “cool” ironing, and there’s no steam, what’s the point of ironing at all? I flipped the knob to steam, pleased with myself for troubleshooting the issue.
I went back to working on the wrinkles, and it seemed to be working a little bit better. When I lifted the iron to get a better grip, I saw the front of the shirt wasn’t slightly damp the way I’ve observed Mom do it in the past, but completely wet. The shirt wasn’t only wrinkled, but now soaked clear through.
Shoot.
I decided to just hang the shirt up on my curtain rod so it could dry overnight. I tried to smooth out the sleeves with my hands the best I could, then I looked at the wrinkled jeans lying forlornly on my bed.
You know what, I thought. I took these jeans out of the hamper. They are DIRTY. Am I really going to spend time out of my precious evening ironing dirty jeans?! The answer was no. So the next day, I wore a different pair of jeans with my still-pretty-wrinkled brand-new button down. And it was just fine.
And you know what? I think I give off “wrinkled shirt” vibes. You wouldn’t have to be in a conversation with me for very long to figure out that I’m not an “impeccably ironed shirt” person. I’m just not.
I think it’s my lot in life to be a little wrinkled at all times, and you know what? I’m OK with that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.