When I was younger, I used to wonder why grown-ups always seemed to talk about their ailments. At family gatherings, whether you were grabbing a soda from the cooler in the garage or enjoying the sun on the back deck, there was always some grown-up there, yammering about their aches, their creakiness or their knees that can predict weather.
And I remember thinking, “Growing up sounds terrible.” Your knees don’t work, your back constantly hurts, your hips lock up, you need extra-orthopedic shoes, you get cold easier, and the list goes on and on.
I’m not going to lie to you (when would I ever?): I’m starting to feel a little bit of that creakiness these days.
One time, when I was at college, I was walking to the dining hall for brunch the morning after a party.
The Roanoke College campus has a ton of stairs, and I was climbing some of those stairs to get to the Promised Land (that would be the all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet). My hip gave out, and I collapsed on the stairs.
You know when you fall down, and one of your 1st thoughts is, “Do I get up and hope no one saw?” Well, there was no hope of that for me; there were at least 20 other hungover students on their way to the same place I was, and they all saw me.
I just sort of laid there. A couple people shouted from the top of the stairs, asking if I was OK. Physically, I was, other than a sore hip and a banged-up knee from the concrete. But I was cursing my weak hips for embarrassing me.
I know, I know. At 25, I’m too young to be so old. I get that a lot. But with my years of high school basketball, mixed with my adolescent penchant for wearing 5-inch heels almost daily and general genetic disposition to being, well, creaky, I’d say 25 is probably when all those forces working against me really start to make a difference.
I hate feeling like I’m at war with my body. That was 1 of the reasons I even picked up yoga as a hobby through the pandemic; I hoped it would present me with an opportunity to enjoy what my body CAN do, instead of focusing on what it CAN’T.
It seems to me that the pattern for us grown-ups is to wake up every day, angry in some way at our bodies. And I’m trying to break out of that.
If you think about it, our bodies do so much for us. They move us through our everyday life. They house our beautiful brains. Bodies can hug, swim, do yoga (poorly, if you’re me, but yoga nonetheless), sing, enjoy the warm weather that hopefully this area will see sometime before July, and so many other things. So why do we complain so much about what we can’t do? Why do we constantly berate the 1 body that we’re ever going to get in this life?
We poke at them and prod at them, complain about joints, put them on unrealistic, strict diet regimes. There’s a difference between caring about our health and wellbeing and constantly giving our bodies a hard time. We all are just trying to make it day to day with the body we’ve got, a body that will always change. Our bodies changed through the pandemic, they change with old age, they change with pregnancy, they change with surgery, they change with exercise. They’re always changing, always evolving.
It’s hard to grow and evolve if we’re not on the same team as our bodies. I know I’m going to work overtime to listen to mine, and be a little kinder to it.
After all, I don’t want to scar any of my teenage cousins out by the soda cooler at the next family gathering.
