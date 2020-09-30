Once, there was a show that asked, “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?” Well, halfway through our son’s first 9 weeks of the 5th grade, I can confidently answer, “No. I’m not.”
I am not even close.
He easily computes long division by hand. I punch the numbers in my calculator to check his work. He can name all the layers of the atmosphere in ascending order from Earth. I had to Google “What’s the jet stream and why do airplanes fly in it?” He’s memorized the location of all 50 states and their capitals. I asked, “If Green Bay isn’t the capital of Wisconsin, why did they put their football team there?” He’s writing 5 paragraph essays with at least 7 sentences in each paragraph that start with a different word. Already in this column, I’ve begun eight sentences with either “I” or “He.” At this rate, I may not even be smarter than our first grader.
In fact, a few weeks ago, we were playing a board game and our oldest daughter couldn’t think of an animal that started with “n.” Our youngest daughter inquired, “Why didn’t you say narwhal?” I asked, “What?” Her response, “You know, narwhal. It’s the unicorn of the ocean.”
Of course it is!
This past week my husband came home from work reporting that one of my former teachers told him he heard our oldest daughter was a very good student. My husband answered, “Yes, we’re very proud of her. She must get it from her mother.” Apparently, the teacher replied, “No comment.”
I was a good student once.
Of course, that was before I got “mommy brain.” Now, I walk into a room and totally forget why. For example, I head into the kitchen for a drink. I see unsorted mail on the counter. I take the bills to the bill rack and notice a new pack of toilet paper on the desk that didn’t make it upstairs. I take it to the bathroom and see dirty clothes on the floor. I carry them to the laundry basket and realize I need to do some laundry. I bring the basket downstairs through the kitchen and suddenly remember I’m thirsty!
At least our son’s homework is giving me an opportunity to remember things I may have previously known before I was consumed with thinking about who has what practice where and “Oh, no! Do the kids have clean socks?” Although, my preoccupation with these things proved handy with his homework.
Just last week, I was quizzing him, “What’s the capital of Washington?” He said, “Olympia. Dad says you’re always washing clothes and you’re a goddess that deserves a place on Mount Olympus, so the capital of WASHINGton is Olympia.”
Before this assignment, I would’ve maybe thought Seattle, because after all, that’s where their football team is. Who knows? If I keep helping him study, by the end of this school year, I may be at least as smart as a 5th-grader.
