Purim was last week, March 18, which brought to mind a thought about heroes and those who help them find their voice from time to time. That is the story of Purim from the Book of Esther.
Purim is the Jewish holiday that commemorates the time the Jews were saved from the wicked Haman in the land of Shushan. His plan to kill all the Jews and the miraculous rescue is recounted in the Book of Esther. T
he heroine of the story is, of course, Esther. If not for the bravery of Esther, who revealed her Jewish identity to King Ahasueros and stood up to Haman, the Jewish people would have perished.
But let us not forget her cousin Mordechai.
Early on, Mordecai urged her to never reveal her true nationality to protect her from harm. But when things turned desperate, Mordechai asked Esther to fulfill the role she needed to play in life.
Mordechai’s famous plea to Esther to use her status and privilege and act on behalf of the Jewish people reminded her that she was their only hope.
“If you are silent and you do nothing at this time, help will come to the Jewish people from another quarter… And who knows whether it was not for such a time as this that you came into royalty?” (Esther 4: 14)
Esther found her voice, spoke up against Haman and became the heroine the Jewish people needed at that time.
There are always heroes and heroines who find their voice at just the right time and place. That was Esther.
But let us not forget that there are also those behind the scenes who help them find their voice. That was Mordechai, the other hero of the story.
We need people like Mordechai in our world. Mordechai is anyone who has ever helped those who have chosen the difficult path and know that others will walk with them.
Mordechai is every person who reminds a leader or politician to do what is right and that they won’t stand alone.
When an individual needs to be a profile in courage, but isn’t sure they are up to the challenge, they need a Mordechai who will remind them of who they are, what they are destined to do and help them capture the moment. Find their voice. Be that Esther.
We may never be given the opportunity to show the strength of an Esther and act with courage. But in life, we may not have to.
We just need to be there to help heroes find their voice. We can all be Mordechai, the person who stands with those who are about to save the world.
Whether it is by a vote, an email, a letter, standing in a protest, a phone call. Anything. Be Mordecai and encourage those who are courageous.
Be gentle with yourselves this week, reader, so as to be gentle and encouraging with others.
