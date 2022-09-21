Sally Mullins

The year seems to be just zooming by and fall has been making himself known. Many plants seem to be dying back sooner this year and we are getting them cut back early. Every year I think about planting some fall blooming bulbs like Crocus, Cyclamen or Colchicum, but I never remember to get them. This is something that should go on a list somewhere. 

Unless your gardens were laid out by the garden club or a landscape designer, you probably have a hodgepodge collection of plants like we have. Although we have some ornamental grasses, nice flowering shrubs and trees, I am primarily a cut flower person, so that constitutes the majority of our gardens. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.