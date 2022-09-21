The year seems to be just zooming by and fall has been making himself known. Many plants seem to be dying back sooner this year and we are getting them cut back early. Every year I think about planting some fall blooming bulbs like Crocus, Cyclamen or Colchicum, but I never remember to get them. This is something that should go on a list somewhere.
Unless your gardens were laid out by the garden club or a landscape designer, you probably have a hodgepodge collection of plants like we have. Although we have some ornamental grasses, nice flowering shrubs and trees, I am primarily a cut flower person, so that constitutes the majority of our gardens.
There are always a few plants every year that we dig out and discard. I say “discard,” but that really means they go over to the power line where they can live a new wild and crazy life. Mostly they were rambunctious and didn’t play well with others. If you have a place where they can roam everywhere, that’s all well and good. If not, it’s time to get rid of them. They use water and nutrients your valuable plants need.
This is also a good time to change any seating assignments you may have gotten wrong the 1st time (or the 2nd or the 3rd). We have all done that. When we bring them home, I put the plants out in the garden while they’re still in their pots to see how they look without planting them. It saves time later when we realize they were too big for that space. We did that with the hibiscus we bought this year. However, not too long after planting one of them, it became obvious that she needed a different home. She is behind some plants that are blocking her view.
Larry and I have seen some outstanding gardens in our time and they always have a distinct feature, like a pergola, a sculpture, a pair of tall matched cedars or a water feature. The purpose of these additions is to give the garden a sense of place or purpose. Many times this is easy for me to see in other folks’ gardens, but it’s much more difficult for me to see in ours where we’ve been working for 20 years. I am not the best at picking up on all the distinctive features and themes or seeing how they would work together seamlessly.
Do I love the spectacular gardens of my friends? Of course, but that’s not me. We do not have anything close to a garden club garden, but ours is a garden that we enjoy and are able to maintain. In my mind, that’s really what gardening is all about. So what I am saying to you is simple: plant what you want and enjoy it.
Having said that, it’s always nice to add something interesting to your yard, but it does not have to be anything nearly as extensive or expensive as a pergola or statue. A simple trellis with a clematis or even some morning glories climbing it would be lovely. We put out morning glory seeds many years ago, and they are still self-seeding and spreading on our fences.
A decorative grouping of bird feeders or a nice birdbath could add interest, not to mention benefit the birds. We have several ornamental grasses up by our gate and they not only provide a lot of visual interest, but the birds love them, especially in winter. Stroll around your yard and see what might perk up your garden space or just enjoy what you have.
If you seriously think you need to spice up your place, I would suggest some plant magazines or even a plant catalog. Many times they have attractive garden pictures so they can sell you their plants. And there are many landscaping books available with myriad ideas and the good thing is you can pick and choose what suits you. This includes both in budget and time needed to maintain it. It is also good to know that even though a plant grows wonderfully for your friend, it may not do the same for you.
This is a good time to do as much weeding as you can and to add some mulch. The more weeds you pull now, the less you’ll have to deal with next spring. It is never too early to clean up the garden, but I would hold off on major mulching.
The Friends of the Library are hosting a silent auction at the library this November and would be interested in donations of art or craft projects. If you have something we would be interested in, please contact me by email or stop at the library. Thank you in advance.
