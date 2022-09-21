I don’t watch horror movies, but I’ve been around the proverbial block enough times to know what your move should be when faced with the opportunity to welcome a strange doll into your house.
So, when my mom offered me one of her “kitchen witches” this weekend when I popped back to Fredericksburg for a visit, I surprised myself by bringing one back to Romney.
My parents lived in Germany for a few years after they got married, and while they were over there, they purchased a handful of delightful decorations that even now are still in the Grosskopf house’s decor rotation (like handmade wooden Christmas ornaments, faded magnets that have been on the fridge for as long as I can remember and “Hofbrau Munchen” coasters that seem to migrate from surface to surface throughout the house).
The kitchen witches have been out of the rotation for years and years, and I’d forgotten all about them until Mom brought them back out this weekend.
These kitchen witches are apparently a staple in some German and Scandinavian households. They’re not very big, maybe 10 inches tall, and you’re supposed to put them somewhere in your kitchen for “good luck.”
That’s what Mom told me anyway, and I Googled it. She was right; there was even a Wikipedia page that detailed the lore of the kitchen witch.
In simple terms?
A kitchen witch is a homemade crone that is supposed to ward off bad spirits and bring good luck to your kitchen – and your home by extension.
When I was younger, at the house we lived in before we moved to my parents’ current house, my mom had one of these “kitchen witches” in the, well, kitchen.
Duh. Otherwise it’d be called a “sitting room witch” (i.e. me right now, as I write this column).
She was made of cloth, handmade by someone in Germany. This particular witch wore a pink dress and a babushka, and she had a hooked nose, glasses and a big embroidered mole on her face.
Turns out, my mom actually had 3 kitchen witches in her possession, and in a bout of aggressive cleaning, she found them again. All 3 witches were very different, but the main thing they had in common was that they’d all be probably $100 each these days on Etsy.
“What do I do with them?” Mom mused about this trio of witches that had been hiding in her buffet for over 10 years. “I mean, do I put them up?”
I emphasized that, yes, she should definitely put them up in her kitchen. It’s not like we have any sort of an interior design “theme” – that’s tough to do when at one point, you had a bunch of slobbish kids running around, and old habits die hard – and one can never have enough good luck.
(If Mom had, in fact, had a kitchen witch hanging in her kitchen last year, would her forgotten pot of eggs boiling on the stove have exploded all over the kitchen? One must wonder.)
So this weekend, I put 2 of the witches up in Mom’s kitchen. The 3rd, however, came back to Romney with me.
She has wispy gray hair and rosy cheeks, and her babushka has flowers on it. She even has a little broom.
Her most defining feature, however, is her set of massive orange eyes.
I probably should be horrified by a homemade witch doll with creepy eyes. Instead, I’m charmed.
I’ve got her hung up in my kitchen right now, and I even boiled eggs for egg salad for dinner tonight, and nothing exploded.
It’s a promising start, and some of us need as much luck as we can get, however we can get it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.