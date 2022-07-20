The news from our neighborhood is the worst storm that we have ever experienced that hit so much of Hampshire County on Tuesday, June 12, really played havoc with the hail and high winds ripping away gardens, trees, fences and doing damage to roofs, barns, sheds and homes — but thankfully, no lives.
Folks have been helping neighbors to get trees cleared out of roads and we got electricity and phone/Internet service restored in our area following a 4-day outage.
Horn Camp area was hard hit by the storm, but the weather shack and Mayor’s Office are still open for business as the old one-room school house/museum and the grainary was still able to participate in the 1st-time Hampshire County Farm Crawl on Saturday; also the Broom Barn located on the Clay Lick Barn was open for visitors. We enjoyed a large number of visitors, but so saddened that EH Chocolates & More lost all the produce, etc. on the farm, but still had folks stop by his place and check on him.
Rod and Cinda Bowman had little grandsons Joe and Caleb with them for several days while mother Corrina Reynolds had some health issues. They were able to be in Vacation Bible School all week at Bethel Baptist Church, which reported a very good turnout.
Special honorary service and a dinner was given for Alanna Funk Sunday at Kirby Assembly of God Church for 30 years as leader of children’s church. New Leader of this position is Tonya Otworth and family.
Looking ahead on church happenings — Sunday, Aug. 7, will be having a live concert with Phillips & Banks at 10 a.m. Come out and be blessed. Following the concert the church will be having a picnic at Grassy Lick Community Center with lots of fun and events for all.
Among other upcoming events in Horn Camp on Aug. 13 will be a public auction of the house and land along with household items of Ruth Loar and her late husband, Paul.
Ernie and Betty Racey recently enjoyed having Louie and Janis Llewelyn of Frostburg, Md., spend time with them. They also called on niece Karen Dean at Shanks.
Terry and Alanna Funk spent time camping at Canaan Valley last week and granddaughter Elizabeth joined them for a couple days.
Longtime neighbor from Briar Lick Road Sharon Rohrbaugh passed away recently and also 97-year-old Betty Loy Davis of Augusta; to the families we send sympathy and to the Poland family on the passing of Carroll Poland and his son, Donny Poland last week. The Polands were descendants of the late Alvin and Edith Poland of here.
