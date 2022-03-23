Health Fair
A date for the return of the spring version of the Hampshire County Health Fair is now established. It will be held from 7 to 11 a.m. May 7 at Hope Christian Church. At the moment, no other details are available.
Women in Medicine
In our continuing series on Women’s History Month, this week’s focus is on pharmacists.
Why? Because in 2020, 65% of the pharmacists in the United States were women. In contrast, in the 1960s, women made up only 14% of the registered pharmacists in the U.S. Today, as in medical schools, the majority of students pursuing a degree as a pharmacist are women.
The 1st female pharmacist in the United States was Elizabeth Greenleaf. She managed a pharmacy in 1776, although she did not have an actual pharmacy degree. The 1st female to receive a pharmacy degree was Mary Jacobi, in 1863. The 1st African American female pharmacist was Anna Marie Jones, in the early 1900s.
One of the reasons that pharmacy is an attractive career for women is that there is a low gender gap in pay compared to other professions. There is more flexibility with regard to work scheduling, with many pharmacists working part-time or on a per diem basis.
There is actually a Women’s Pharmacists Day, which occurs on Oct. 12. All of this information is courtesy of the publication Pharmacy Times, available online.
In the near future, many pharmacists will be playing a larger role in the quest to subdue the Covid-19 pandemic. The current administration is rolling out the “Test-to-Treat” program.
Under this plan, retail pharmacies with in-house clinics, along with other qualified health care entities, will be able to test people on site for Covid-19 and in consultation with clinicians, will be able, on-the-spot, to dispense antiviral medications to those who test positive and are at high risk of complications from Covid-19.
The clinician consultation is important to ensure that the antiviral medications are given only to high-risk patients.
Blood Donation
The next blood drives in our area are upcoming in June. The 1st is being held at Hope Christian Church on June 16, from 1:30 to 7 p.m. There are 33 appointments remaining for that drive.
The 2nd is being held at Covenant Baptist Church on June 21 also from 1:30 to 7. There are 11 appointments remaining for that drive. Appointments can also be made at the Red Cross donation center in Winchester.
If you are feeling especially generous about donating your blood and are eligible, you can be a Power Red donor. Power Red donations take longer, about an hour and a half.
A Power Red donation involves donating a larger amount of blood. However, the red cells are concentrated, and the plasma and clotting cells (platelets) are returned to the donor, so there is not a significant loss of blood volume.
Power Red is for donors with Type O, A negative, or B negative blood. Male Power Red donors must be at least 17 years old, 5-foot-1 or taller and 130 pounds or heavier. Female Power Red donors must be 19 years old, at least 5-foot-5 and at least 150 pounds.
Covid corner
The CDC Covid tracker last week showed 52% of Hampshire residents had at least 1 Covid vaccine injection. Only 45% of Hampshire residents are fully vaccinated. That makes the county the 7th-worst county in West Virginia with regard to vaccination percentage.
As a reminder, there is overwhelming evidence showing that people who are fully vaccinated and boosted are much less likely to get sick enough to be hospitalized, much less likely to be sick enough to require intensive care and much less likely to die from Covid.
As mentioned last week, the numbers of cases are lower, but they are underreported due to the proliferation of home testing, positive results of which are not counted by the health department.
In another development regarding Covid, evidence is emerging that, as originally suspected, the pandemic had its origin in a market with live animals, in Wuhan, China, and not from a research lab.
In a March 3, 2022 report on the NPR website, an international team of scientists have submitted evidence that the coronavirus was transmitted from caged wild animals to people at a wholesale market in December 2019. Photographic and genetic data pinpointed a specific stall where the animals were located and where the coronavirus transfer took place, with subsequent spread to the surrounding community.
One of the researchers calculated that the odds of the 1st cases clustering around the market would be one in 10 million if the virus had originated anywhere else. The study is not published pending peer review, but if no serious flaws are noted, this will presumably put to rest a bunch of conspiracy theories regarding the origin of the pandemic.
The writer is a member of the team of primary care clinicians at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Multispecialty Clinic. Another source of medical information available through the Hampshire Review’s web site is the podcast, “Med Talk with Dr. Andy and Cosmic Charley”, which is co-hosted by Charley Streisel and by the Multispecialty Clinic’s own Dr. Andy Wilcox. The podcast covers a variety of health and medical topics and is entertaining and informative.
