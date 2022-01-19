Many of our youngest daughter’s teachers begin their classes by asking their students to share the daily good things in their lives.
Right after winter break, our daughter came home and reported on what many of her classmates had received for Christmas. Their gifts were their good things. I asked our daughter if she had shared her favorite gift as well.
She answered, “No, I didn’t want to flex.”
I clarified, “Your classmates were naming various electronics and video games, and you didn’t want to brag about getting a bunch of origami paper?” She confirmed, “Yeah, I didn’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings.”
Maybe, that in and of itself is a good thing.
If there is one word, I could use to describe our youngest Savage, it’s content. With her birthday on Christmas Eve followed immediately by Christmas Day, my husband and I are often left scratching our heads about what to buy for our sweet girl. It’s always difficult for her to come up with a list of wants. This year, its entirety consisted of new sweatpants, a book, a crochet hook and origami paper.
As our 2 older Savages had some lofty requests, my husband and I found ourselves getting quite creative in figuring out how to make things seem equal. In the end, everyone had a Merry Christmas.
Our 2 older children spent the afternoon in front of their new screens while their little sister folded colorful pieces of square paper into animals. Good things come in all shapes and sizes.
The thing about 500 pieces of origami paper is that they look like a pile of colorful paper squares at first glance. There’s nothing special about them as they sit on the shelf.
However, with the right eye and careful hand, each piece can be transformed into something mind-blowing. Within minutes, a flat, unremarkable square of paper can become a beautiful swan, panda, or fox.
Imagine what our days would be like if we would take pieces of them and do our best to turn them into something worth celebrating.
I love that our daughter’s teachers take the time each day to ask their students about the good things in their lives. I can’t think of a better way to start a period together than looking for the good before undertaking the potentially challenging or frustrating.
No matter what tests might be looming, our daughter and her classmates are learning to celebrate the good before focusing on anything else. Talk about a good thing.
With an ongoing pandemic, rising inflation and continued political and social divisiveness, I think many of us could learn something from a few excellent 6th-grade teachers.
What if, throughout each of our days, we either identified a good thing in our own lives or asked a peer or coworker to tell us a good thing about theirs? Then, what if we did that every day until it became a habit?
I wonder how different our perspectives and interactions would be if we just took a few moments throughout our day to fold in a few good things.
