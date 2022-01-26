“Can somebody help me?”
“I don’t know how to do that.”
“Well, NOW what?”
“I don’t understand this manual.”
“What the heck does THAT button do?”
“Wait, why is it flashing?”
This is what you would have heard coming out of my office if you were here last Thursday, as the Review office got an entirely new phone system.
It was some top-tier excitement as my coworker Nick (sports journalist and all-around athletic supporter) and I fiddled with new ringtones, practiced transferring calls to each other and accessed our voicemail.
Different beeps and tones echoed through the office, and one of my coworkers grumbled, “What are you guys, 5?” while another threatened to break Nick’s fingers so he couldn’t press any more buttons.
Ah, the learning curve.
Nick and I are hip when it comes to technology, OK? We know what’s up when it comes to social media, iPhone settings, app usage and airdrop.
We know how to synch, tweet, repost, upload and download with the best of them.
But an office phone system stumped me.
To be fair, it was sort of stumping all of us, but as the youngest Review employee, I felt a little pressure to be on the forefront of picking up this “new” technology.
“These phones are just like the other ones we had,” another coworker said, amused.
Well, as it turns out, I didn’t know how to use those phones, either.
My technology-challenged Thursday and Friday last week humbled me a little bit, and I was tickled when my mom and dad called me Saturday morning for some help with pulling photos off my mom’s phone and onto her computer.
Yeah, right. Like I was some sort of Technology Guru. I can’t even figure out how to transfer a call on the office phone, for Pete’s sake (whoever Pete is, HE could probably figure out how to work the phones).
I can’t even blame it on “old dog, new tricks,” because I’m not really even an old dog.
I’m going to think of it as a yin and yang sort of thing. You can’t have Emma’s strengths without also having to put up with her weaknesses. I mean, it wouldn’t be fair if I was good at EVERYTHING, right? That’s completely unrealistic.
Emma June Grosskopf. Strengths: self-deprecating humor, takes direction well (see left, where I demonstrated that I can, in fact, read the instructions on an at-home Covid test), speaks French (I probably could have tested higher on the Roanoke College Language Proficiency Assessment had I not been nursing a killer headache and wearing sunglasses indoors – rallying was decidedly NOT a strength of mine) and finally, knows how to save money.
Weaknesses: is emotionally vulnerable (AKA, currently in mourning after the death of Meat Loaf), can’t seem to use basic technology, totally shuts down in cold weather and needs to consult with her mom on pretty much everything.
Yin and yang. It’s all about balance, right?
Well, c’est la vie (that’s French for “learn how to use your phone, Emma, you’re a grown up.”).
I can’t use my office phone to send emojis or to post a comment on Facebook, but in the grown-up professional world that I am now a part of, big girls need to learn to use their big-girl phones. I’ve been here nearly 2-and-a-half years; it’s about time.
