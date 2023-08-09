Brooklyn, N.Y. is a very, very, VERY far cry from Hampshire County, West Virginia.
I know that. You know that. My cousin, Grace, who lives in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, knows that, too. She’s known for years now; she visited me a couple of summers ago during the Covid-19 pandemic, and was charmed by the hills and rivers and overall rural greenery of Romney and the surrounding area.
This weekend, however, she came into town – driving a little blue rental car – for the peach festival.
Grace is a fashion designer who was born near Detroit and who grew up in Atlanta, Ga., making her a perfect candidate to appreciate a festival celebrating peaches.
Over the weekend, she was also basically an honorary Review staff member.
We walked up and down Main Street in Romney maybe five different times, trying to take in as much as we could.
Grace took on the festival like a pro. She wore a fanny pack (perfect for hands-free use while moseying).
She snapped photos during the parade – and actually snapped photos all weekend. Grace, like me, is a photo gal. She’s always trying to capture the moment, so her pictures aren’t always the most flattering. They do, however, illustrate accurately what’s going on in that moment.
Sort of like we do over at the Review. I can’t tell you how many times Nick or I have had conversations with people who complain that we put a “bad” photo of them in the newspaper.
It’s not our job to take “good” photos of people. It’s not our job to get those modelesque angles. And Grace jumped right in, too.
Trust me. She took a few pictures of me as we were shooting the parade, and let me tell you: Tyra Banks will NOT be calling me anytime soon, but that’s OK.
Grace and I both wore dresses, which at first glance you might think, “Aw, look at these gals, all gussied up for the festival.”
Au contraire. Dresses are easy. Dresses are one article of clothing constituting an outfit – and are a heck of a lot easier to deal with than shorts, rompers, etc. in Porta Potties during a festival. See? It’s all about strategy.
She’s also one of the most chatty people I know, and I found her more than once gauging a stranger’s opinion about the WVSDB stone wall, or how they felt about the peach festival moving the vendors to the school’s campus, or asking what their favorite part of the festival was.
She’s a natural, honestly. If she didn’t already have a job in the Big Apple – and an artistic set of skills she’s passionate about applying elsewhere – she may have gotten a nudge into the community news field.
It was a good weekend for her to visit. Unlike last time, in the throes of a global pandemic, she got to meet a lot of my friends and experience a Hampshire County festival.
Every year, the peach festival provides a strange turn of events for me.
In 2021, I had a few friends stop in that were on a road trip from Illinois, and one of them got his car stolen.
In 2022, my parents visited, and we all got caught in a downpour along Main Street, clutching our paper bags loaded up with Romney peaches.
And this year, a Brooklyn-Georgia peach covered the festival with me. No catastrophe, no getting caught in the rain, nothing groundbreaking.
Though she did, right before she left, drop the bomb that she “wasn’t really a peach person.”
After the weekend we had, that WAS a surprise.
Emma June moved to Romney from the D.C. metro area after she graduated college in 2019. She’s the Review’s editor, and her days are filled with all of the emotions, challenges, delights and frustrations of being a 20-something-year-old in today’s world.
