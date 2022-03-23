This is the midpoint of our Lenten Lunches, and so I would like to use a moment of my time to talk about the theme.
Throughout John’s Gospel, Jesus repeatedly finds ways to identify himself as God to the careful listener and later, reader. Seven of those statements are the “I am…” statements we have used for this series. Each of those 7 phrases begin, of course, with the words “I am,” which are significant not only for setting up the metaphor, but also because they are deliberate echoes of God’s self-identification to Moses at the Burning Bush, “I am who I am.”
Jesus is deliberately repeating this phrase and expanding it, driving the point home by repeating the phrase “I am” on its own 7 more times, even when, grammatically, it would make more sense to say something different, such as “I was.”
These “I am” sayings of Jesus are more than metaphors for Jesus. They are also statements about the divine. John’s Gospel opens with a declaration that Jesus is the Word: “In the beginning was the Word and the Word was with God and the Word was God.” (NRSV).
It is my privilege to speak on Jesus’ saying “I am the Light of the World” which itself also calls back to the very 1st words God speaks in the text, “Let there be light.”
Light is essential to so much of God’s creation beyond just our ideas of vision. In the Presbyterian tradition, if not in others, we often hear prayers calling to Jesus, words like “Light of the World, come to us” around Christmas.
In the northern hemisphere, where the Christian tradition mostly developed, Christmas falls just after the Winter Solstice, on some of the days with the least amount of light as the days are at their shortest.
Every year, at Christmas, as we call for the Light of the World to come to us, we are, then calling for the return of longer days, the return of the light and warmth that helps our crops to grow and sustains our own bodies as we are also calling for the return of Christ into our hearts.
Jesus tells us “I am the Light of the World. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness but will have the light of life.” (NRSV). Libraries have been written on the theological implications of this contrast between light and darkness, but the essential thing to remember is that darkness does not exist on its own.
Darkness does not have its own reality. Darkness does not have its own being. Darkness is just what we call the absence of light.
Light is the 1st thing God speaks into being in Genesis because light is the 1st essential ingredient to everything. Without light, we have only the void, an emptiness where something ought to be.
Jesus, declaring himself to be the Light of the World is declaring himself more than just a true and faithful guide, more than a beacon to guide the way, but the very sine-qua-non, the without-which-not of all our existence. Thanks be to God.
