Are you aware that God has a great sense of humor? The Bible contains as much wit and comedy as any sitcom or late night show — but in a way that God still communicates important messages through the laughter.
That laughter can be induced in different styles in the Bible.
Irony is one way. When religious leaders got more concerned about making every detail perfect to impress God, yet neglected to treat other people with dignity and respect, Jesus used ironic punch lines to call out their hypocrisy (Matthew 23: 23-28). God doesn’t expect us to look clean; God wants to make us pure from the inside out.
Jonah, a spokesperson for God, ran the opposite direction God told him to go. He feared people would reject or kill him, but when God brought Jonah ironically to the place he tried to run away from, the people eagerly accepted the message even after Jonah’s half-hearted delivery (Jonah 1-4).
Hyperbole was a favorite form of humor used by Jesus. He often used obvious overstatements to insist that it’s foolish to try to fix someone else’s problems if you haven’t gotten help with your own (Luke 6:41-42). Jesus also used hyperbole to explain how difficult it is for people to trust Him instead of their wealth (Matthew 19:23-24).
And then there is sarcasm. A group of pagan worshipers challenged Elijah, a prophet of God, to see whose deity could perform the best miracle. When the pagans got no response, Elijah sarcastically mocked them, saying their god must be asleep, on vacation, or using the restroom (1 Kings 18:27).
When Elijah called on God to perform a miracle, He showed how powerful He was and how false gods only let people down.
Absurdity is still another form of humor that is found in Scripture. While a man named Balaam was on his way to an enemy camp, an angel blocked the path. The donkey Balaam rode saw the angel and stopped, but Balaam urged the donkey forward because he couldn’t see the angel.
God enabled the donkey to speak to Balaam (Numbers 22:28-30). Sometimes we’re so stubborn God has to do crazy things to get our attention.
And finally, there are pranks. A nation that opposed Israel captured the Ark of the Covenant, an artifact that symbolized God’s presence, and placed it in a temple devoted to a pagan god. The pagan idol fell facedown before the Ark — twice — with the idol’s head and hands broken off.
We may try to make God submit to what we worship most, but God shows how much better God is than our idols. So go ahead; joke around like Jesus.
Faith and funny aren’t mutually exclusive. But be wise about how and how often you jest. Context matters. There is a time for laughter and a time for seriousness (Ecclesiastes 3:4).
Humor is a gift from God that has the power to hurt or heal (Ephesians 5:4). Used well, it’s like medicine for our souls (Proverbs 17:22).
That is why it is a daily spiritual discipline of mine to find, read and post a few puns and other jokes on my personal Facebook page each evening. And so to conclude this week’s column, I will share a few:
• I changed my iPod’s name to Titanic. It’s syncing now.
• I know a guy who’s addicted to drinking brake fluid, but he says he can stop any time.
• A will is a dead giveaway.
• With her marriage, she got a new name and a dress.
• Police were summoned to a daycare center where a 3-year-old was resisting a rest.
• Did you hear about the fellow whose entire left side was cut off? He’s all right now.
• What do you call a pig with laryngitis? Disgruntled.
• Writing my name in cursive is my signature move.
• How much did the pirate pay to get his ears pierced? A buccaneer.
• I’m trying to organize a hide-and-seek tournament, but good players are really hard to find.
That’s it for this week and I am sure that was more than enough for several of you. Be kind to yourself so that you can be kind to others. And laugh a little each day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.