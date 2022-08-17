A parenting lesson my husband and I recently learned is that sometimes the text messages we send to or receive from our Savages can be misinterpreted. Without the natural inflection of tone and emotion inherent to in-person communication, a person’s statement can be interpreted entirely differently than intended. People are likely to read what others text or post with their own preconceived bias. This can lead to unnecessary conflict if the reader’s emotion leads to a knee-jerk response.
As a reminder, I saved the following quote to my phone a few months ago. “The version of me you created in your mind is not my responsibility.”
This past week, I received a completely out-of-line response to a lighthearted comment I made on a friend’s social media post. I felt my words supported the article she shared and provided some levity by referencing an inside joke she and I know to be true. In the joke portion of my comment, I put in air quotes and followed it up with a “LOL.” My friend responded with her own LOL and repeated her version of my shared anecdote. I smiled, thought nothing more of it, and moved on with my typical drama-free summer day.
Lo and behold, as I happily minded my own business after enjoying a successful day of thrift shopping with our oldest daughter, my phone notified me that a person I am not friends with mentioned me in a social media post. Thinking this was odd, I opened Facebook, read the post, and said loudly, “What in the world?!”
My husband and daughter asked what the matter was. I handed them my phone. As they read, in disbelief, the thread I shared, I clarified, “Does LOL still mean Laugh Out Loud?” I was mostly asking my daughter, who’s up on recent trends, but my husband quickly answered, “Some people think it stands for Little Old Lady.”
I insisted Lady Old Lady would make no sense following my statement. Then again, the response I was reading made no sense either, so maybe my husband wasn’t too far off. A friend messaged me that she’d seen the tag and was stunned. That made a few of us although truth be told, as much as I was stunned, I was also steaming mad. I wanted to hit back that sucker punch hard. My husband pleaded with me not to jump into the weeds but to rise above them with a measured, calm response.
“Right now, you’re not the one who looks foolish,” he argued. So, I did what he suggested.
A friend messaged to say she was proud I’d taken the high road. I shared that my husband and oldest daughter pushed me onto it, which I suppose is better than attempting to force others to give you deference and respect you haven’t earned.
Publicly, I took the high road. Privately, I sent profanity-laced text messages to a few very dear and trustworthy friends. Well, in my anger, I tried to send curse words, but my phone corrected the word “dumb-the biblical name for a donkey” to “fun bass.” My friend and I “Little Old Lady’d” over that one.
I quietly acknowledged, “Well played, God,” and stopped letting the response of a person insignificant to me have any more influence over the tone of my day. After all, “the version of me created in the minds of others isn’t my responsibility.”
This Little Old Lady did Learn One Lesson. When sharing a Laugh Out Loud anecdote with a friend on social media, one must prepare for their meaning to be Lost On Lookers who are quick to respond with a Lack Of Logic. I’ve learned one must account for unsubstantiated, defensive, borderline cruel responses from a Little Out of Leftfield.
