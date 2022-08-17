Kitty Savage - A Savage Life

A parenting lesson my husband and I recently learned is that sometimes the text messages we send to or receive from our Savages can be misinterpreted. Without the natural inflection of tone and emotion inherent to in-person communication, a person’s statement can be interpreted entirely differently than intended. People are likely to read what others text or post with their own preconceived bias. This can lead to unnecessary conflict if the reader’s emotion leads to a knee-jerk response.

As a reminder, I saved the following quote to my phone a few months ago. “The version of me you created in your mind is not my responsibility.”

