It started 246 years ago. It continued when Washington crossed the Delaware. Later, it was at the Alamo and all the terrible was fought from then to the present. America was born on July 4, 1776, and our fight for freedom began.
Blood was shed and tens of thousands of lives lost to keep our freedom. Our forefathers knew what they were doing when they drew up guidelines to follow.
You cannot change the word of God to fit our lifestyle, so we shouldn’t change the Constitution to fit our lifestyle.
We need to celebrate our freedom this 4th of July. Show respect to our flag and the greatest country in the world. If we lose our freedom, it’s gone forever, so we need to protect it.
Hope everyone had a nice 4th and could attend some of the celebrations going on, floating the river or fireworks.
Two weeks ago, Patricia Swann and myself were in Front Royal, Va., for her uncle’s funeral. We got to visit with a lot of family and friends we hadn’t seen for a long time.
Connor Swann of Front Royal visited with his dad and Patricia over the weekend.
I’ve spoken with Norma Shanholtzer and she is getting settled in her new home in Smithburg.
Some birthdays this week are: birthday wishes to Net Shaffer on the 7th, Betty Carder on the 9th, Randolph Koontz on the 10th.
Saturday afternoon, Amanda Koontz and daughter Rylee attended a cookout at Julie Wotring and family’s. Sunday afternoon, Rylee visited with Hailey Cunningham in Springfield.
