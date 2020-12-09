So what’s a person to feel and how is one supposed to react?
Questions after questions are being asked of us and information is being thrown at us faster than we can absorb them and every person who is spitting them out is supposed to be an expert.
I’ve read the conspiracy theories and have waded through the information about where COVID-19 started, who is behind it, how it’s supposed to help control the population and so on and so on.
They tell me that as a Christian we are supposed to look at things differently. We are supposed to walk by faith and not by sight. If we put on a mask, then we are giving in to fear, they say. If we social distance and wash our hands, then we are falling prey to some kind of Satanic ritual, they say.
In the meantime I watch as an ex-brother-in-law, around 60 years of age, has to let his children bury their mother while he continues to fight for his life in a Mobile, Ala., hospital. And in the meantime I get word that a friend in Columbiana, Ohio, is being buried while his wife continues to fight against COVID. He is just 58 years old.
Faith is not the absence of COVID. Faith doesn’t mean that Christians don’t get sick or that they are exempt being touched by reality. So what does it mean that we walk by faith and not by sight?
Does it mean that if we choose not to see and acknowledge the death of our loved ones then they didn’t really die? Of course not.
It means that we try to make sense out of this crazy pandemic and we realize that there are times when our faith meets reality.
It means that just because we are Christians we don’t jump headfirst into some black abyss and hope that our faith catches us and keeps us. It means that that our faith weighs out that which is before us and uses wisdom as it goes forward.
We don’t simply throw caution to the wind and trust God to cover our foolishness when we should know better.
There is nothing wrong with adorning a mask when we step out into public places where the threat of COVID could put us at risk. Faith and wisdom walk steadfastly when they walk hand-in-hand.
Faith is not the absence of fear, but it is knowing that there is something more important than fear.
In this world we must recognize that COVID exists, and so must therefore also allow our faith in God to exist. Knowing as well, that if we allow Godly wisdom to exist and be put to good use, our faith doesn’t have to work so hard.
I think there are times when we should just step back, slow down and think before we act.
