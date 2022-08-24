“Your life emerges from the greatest mind and the kindest heart in the history of the universe: the mind and heart of God.” – Max Lucado
Happy birthday wishes to Steve Cowgill, Aug. 25; twins Adam and Andrew Largent, Aug. 26; twin granddaughters Summer and Jenna Hyson, Aug. 27; Maynard Moreland, Aug. 29; Claudette Nelson Dofflemeyer, Aug. 30; Wyatt Bohrer, Aug. 31l Wanda Largent, Sept. 1; Cathy Potts and Shirley Reed, Sept. 3; Charlotte Mert Malcolm and Christina Miller, Sept. 4; Dennis Voit III, Sept. 7.
Anniversary wishes to Jeff and Nancy Heavner, Aug. 25 and John and Janice Ott, Aug. 29.
Hampshire County schools are in session now for 2022-23. Please be careful and watch for buses. No school on Sept. 5, Labor Day holiday.
Lighthouse Assembly of God, Paw Paw, will be holding an open house gathering at the church on Aug. 28 starting at 10:30 a.m. with special singing by the Detty Sisters. There will be a car show and lunch provided. A lot of free prizes to be given away. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Capon Chapel Church will be holding a riverside baptism on Aug. 28 at 2 p.m. following worship service. An all-day meeting will be held at the church on Oct. 9. All are invited to attend.
Reunion of the late Burt and Estella Montgomery was held Saturday, Aug. 20 at Capon Chapel Church, Levels, with about 40 in attendance. Christina Heavner presided over the meeting and auction. Officers voted in were Christina Heavner as President and Dora Martin as Secretary/Treasurer. Appreciate Tonya Stewart for the items made and furnished by her for the auction, and all others who donated to the auction. Kaylee Montgomery was in charge of games and did a great job with kids. A pie-eating contest was won by Luke Dorsey. Eddie Heavner was the chef for the reunion, cooking good hamburgers and hot dogs. Appreciate Mike Ginevan for mowing the family cemetery; it looks really nice.
The late James and Elma Lambert reunion will be held Labor Day weekend at the homeplace in Levels. It is a 3-day reunion with camping, games and lots of food. Contact Dora Martin 492-5091 or Lorie Haslacker 492-5200 for details.
Remember in prayer all school staff and children, Pat Lease, Scott Bohrer, Crystal Moreland, Mary Moreland, Bonnie Stotler, Jack Bender, Timmy Rannells, Betty Kidwell and Warren Racey.
