I like to think of myself as a Cool Cousin.
I like to think I’m tragically hip.
I like to think that the advice I give, whatever the topic, is the Rolls Royce of advice.
I had a conversation with a teenage cousin last weekend at a Gilmore Girls-themed bridal shower.
For those of you who are unfamiliar with Gilmore Girls, let me summarize it for you. There’s a mom-and-daughter duo who make bad romantic decisions, eat a lot of junk food and live in, like, Connecticut.
Well, I was talking to my cousin, who is a freshman in high school, and we started talking about romantic decisions. Namely, her new boyfriend.
I adjusted my Cool Cousin hat. I was ready to share some wisdom.
Her boyfriend sounded like a catch: tall, 3-sport athlete, floppy hair, her parents like him, his parents like her, the works.
I had a ton of advice locked and loaded, tidbits like “look out, boys have cooties” and “tall men can sometimes be arrogant and lazy, while a lot of times, short men are just happy to be there.”
As I watched her speak about her boyfriend, my wisdom died in my throat, and I washed it down with a paper cup full of bridal shower punch.
What advice would I have given 15-year-old Emma? Would SHE have listened?
Teenage Emma would have laughed me off the stage if I suggested that maybe, just maybe, tall guys aren’t the solution to life’s problems.
She would have booed me if I told her that just because a guy shows a little bit of interest in you, it doesn’t mean he has your best interests at heart.
She probably would have ignored me if I mentioned to her that you don’t have to curate your wardrobe to only include clothes that you think boys will find attractive. Boys tend to have a very bad sense of what is actually fashionable, you know.
She wouldn’t have believed me when I said that college boys are not, in fact, better than high school boys.
And she darn sure wouldn’t have listened if I revealed that (horror of horrors) after college, guys don’t magically go from zero to hero.
I’d try to tell her that she doesn’t have to accept every date that is offered to her, but because she was so concerned about being wanted, she would give that concept the West Virginia Salute.
I’d attempt to warn her about dating in her 20s. It’s not a cakewalk. It’s not easy, breezy, beautiful. To be frank, it’s a sharp stick in the eye.
Teenage Emma was adorable, because she thought maybe she’d be married by age 25. She thought that college would be chock-full of dates with cute boys, and maybe one of them would be a keeper.
Fast-forward 10 years to Valentine’s Day 2022. She has a good job, and she survives (and even sometimes thrives) on her own. She’s not married, she’s been on about a million bad dates, but she’s got a heck of a sense of humor.
Sometimes, wisdom can only come about with time. It doesn’t matter how great your advice is, or what sort of sharp tidbits you’ve got: some things need to be learned the hard way.
