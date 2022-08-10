Our dog has turned into a scaredy cat.
At 10 years old, for her breed that’s the late 60s in human years, Athena Skywalker Savage has just this summer developed a phobia of thunderstorms. As the storm clouds roll in and the faintest of thunder is in the distance, our formerly oblivious pooch begins to shiver, whine, and try to nuzzle her 60- or 70-pound self onto the nearest human’s lap.
This new storm anxiety has led to many nights of disrupted sleep in the Savage home this summer.
I teased she is in no way living up to her namesake, Athena, the goddess of wisdom and war. OK, well, she has never lived up to the goddess of wisdom. However, after seeing her battle one too many unsuspecting groundhogs in our yard, it’s difficult not to think of her as a little bit of a warrior.
Yet, these days, the 1st boom in the atmosphere results in our Athena searching for the quickest escape route and exit strategy.
She’s not living up to her middle name either. Not only is our dog’s current fear not bringing balance to the force within our home, but she isn’t showing the inherent Skywalker bravery and courage.
Master Yoda predicted it: “Fear is the path to the dark side.”
It sure feels like Athena Skywalker is flirting with the dark side, as she whines and barks incessantly with every passing thunderstorm no matter what ungodly hour they occur. Consequently, in those wee hours of the morning, I mostly refer to Athena Skywalker Savage by her initials.
Our children would argue that Athena may be living up to her last name. They claim she isn’t the only older Savage whose loud noises in the middle of the night can disrupt the slumber of our household.
I’m in total agreement that my husband is a master snorer. I take a little exception with the insinuation that I’m just as guilty of sawing logs in the night.
Although, the last time we all shared a hotel room, I woke up the next morning to find one less Savage in the adjacent bed. Startled, I looked around for our youngest daughter only to find her sleeping on the floor of the hotel room’s closet. She said she couldn’t take the snoring any longer and thought the closet door would muffle the noise.
I joked who knew that her dad and I were both closeted snorers? Talk about living on the dark side. You never want to attempt to find humor with an overly tired or hungry Savage.
Maybe there’s a reason our kids related most to the goddess willing to go to war when naming our dog. It’s difficult predicting what joke will go over smashingly and what will be perceived as fighting words.
There have been quite a few late nights this summer when we’ve all woken up a little on the dark side. Athena Skywalker Savage is aging and maybe not so gracefully.
She is, however, teaching us that an old dog can learn new tricks because she’s certainly put a brand-new spin on the meaning of the dog days — and nights — of summer.
