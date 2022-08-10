Kitty Savage - A Savage Life

Our dog has turned into a scaredy cat. 

At 10 years old, for her breed that’s the late 60s in human years, Athena Skywalker Savage has just this summer developed a phobia of thunderstorms. As the storm clouds roll in and the faintest of thunder is in the distance, our formerly oblivious pooch begins to shiver, whine, and try to nuzzle her 60- or 70-pound self onto the nearest human’s lap. 

