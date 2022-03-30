Recently, I declared to a friend that I’m officially retired from being a sports mom. Now that our oldest daughter is in college, living her best life, and our 2 younger Savages have zero interest in organized, competitive sports, I joked that I’m fully transitioning into an art mom.
We’ve traded stinky cleats for squeaky flute sounds. Instead of swim goggles, we search for paint and hot glue sticks. Jewelry kits, crochet hooks and sheet music fill the spaces where soccer balls, nets and cones used to be.
Our calendar shows music lessons, concert outings and theater productions we wish to see. Instead of every Saturday at the soccer field, we sometimes travel to an art-for-all activity or stay home and create in our pajamas.
I’m not saying that I don’t miss being a sports mom, but there is something to be said for relaxing and creating for no other reason than for the sake of relaxing and creating.
I am thankful we live in a community with a growing and inviting art and music scene — no need to sign up for travel ball. We are blessed to have prime artistic and music opportunities close to home.
Over the last few months, we’ve thoroughly enjoyed many concerts, crafts, and hands-on art experiences right here in Hampshire County.
Last Sunday, when March decided to go out like a lion with temperatures barely making it out of the 30s and snow blowing around in a frigid wind, I was particularly glad to be sitting inside watching a play rather than bundled up in my thermals and extra blankets by the soccer field.
Similarly, when I spoke to our oldest daughter on the phone that evening, she couldn’t stop talking about a recent trip to an art museum and the painting she was then inspired to make.
Don’t get me wrong, she still enjoys her weekly pick-up soccer games and going to the recreation center for rock climbing and cycling class. However, even our sports kid realizes that there is something to be said for an appreciation of and participation in the arts, especially in times of stress.
Our youngest daughter has a shirt with an Albert Einstein quote printed around a picture of a paint pallet. The quote is, “Creativity is intelligence having fun!”
In simpler terms, my husband frequently tells our Savages, “Art makes you smart.”
Professionally we’ve known for years how music and art benefit brain development. Many studies show how exposure to these types of experiences improves a child’s ability to read and learn.
Recently, there has also been an onslaught of investigations into how art and music help with the many mental health issues currently prevalent in our society. Of course, there is also strong evidence to support the importance of physical activity for cognitive development and mental health.
As such, we continue to encourage our artsy Savages to get their move on at least a few days a week. So far, that movement, although beneficial and necessary, hasn’t included the need to keep score.
For that, I have been grateful. You see, I’m content to be out of the sports race and happily finding art at our own pace.
