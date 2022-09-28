My time has come so let me leave with some Food for Thought.
1) There are things that will beset us — take us off course. In such times we have but one option and that is to stay on the course – eyes straight ahead, focus forward and let nothing take our eyes off of the cross and the Christ who died for us.
2) When others say things about you or write things in opposition to you, you are far better off if you do not listen to what has been said and do not read what has been written. For listening to what’s been said gives far more reason to be discouraged, and to read what has been written gives far more reason to be disappointed in those who have written it. Also, should you run into any of those individuals, and the devil will make sure you do, it will make it far more difficult to overlook the things said and to forgive the ones who said them.
3) Don’t hang on to your past. There will always be others who will hang onto it for You. If you have repented and asked God to forgive you, then let it go. Hanging onto your mistakes and your failures will drag you and cause you to live a defeated life. Remember, (1 John 1:9) “If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us of our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.” I have people who want to throw up mistakes I made 20, 40, 50 years ago. They have a better memory than Jesus, because He said He casts our sins in the sea of God’s forgetful. When a forgiven sin is brought up to God, He simply says, “What sin?” We need to let it go and move on.”
4) As much as I need forgiveness, I need to learn to forgive others. Carrying unforgiveness around is like hauling around a backpack full of rocks. It’s just an aimless venture that does no one any good whatsoever. For me to be unwilling to forgive one who has done me wrong does more harm to me than to my offender. Chances are good that our offender is losing no sleep at all about the wrong they have committed against us meanwhile; we allow hurtful and hard feelings to keep us tossing and turning, burning with anger and/or frustration. There is a reason why Jesus instructs us forgive as we have been forgiven. It is for our benefit to do so.
5) I find that one can make a lot of friends through the church. I have also find that one can lose a lot of friends through the church. In the words of the apostle, “my brethren, these things ought naught be.” I have gained many and lost many over such things as doctrinal issues, decisions I’ve made as a leader/pastor or even decisions I should not have made. One might say, “Pastor you are making the church look bad.” No, I am calling the church what it is — an entity that is made up of people.
Am I saying all these others were wrong and I was right? Not at all. I have heard many folks say over the years, “I was hurt by the church therefore I no longer attend church.” That statement is not a reason for being absent from church; it is merely an excuse. And might I say, one that will not hold water when confronted by Jesus Himself. The church did not hurt you; someone in the church hurt you. Think about it, should someone at your place of employment disappoint you will you say, “someone at my work hurt me, therefore I will no longer work.” Or, “my boss disappointed me so I cannot attend work anymore.” The problem is in such a situation; one has taken his, or her eyes off of the prize and abandoned the purpose of the church. They have gotten their eyes on something far more fragile - the church. It is made up of people who are fragile and broken. But that’s why Jesus put us in charge of the church. Like kids, He wanted us to learn to play together and to be able to get along.
Well, for the last time I suppose I shall say, my space has caught up with me, I must go. It has been both, a pleasure and a challenge making my way onto this space every week. I hope that over the last quarter of a century I have given you some Food for Thought. Nothing personal, just something to think about. So for the final time, farewell, God bless and I hope I will see you in our eternal home one day. Remember, as I heard someone say, ”your body came with an expiration date.” Be ready, know Jesus for He is the Way, the Truth and the Life.”
