Routine mammograms often reveal calcifications in the breast — bright white lines snaking through the tissue. While not a sign of cancer, new research suggests they may provide clues to risk of cardiovascular disease.
The white lines are indicators of calcium buildup in the breast’s arterial wall, which is different from coronary artery calcification, already known as a cardiovascular risk. In a study of more than 5,000 postmenopausal women, those with breast arterial calcification were 51% more likely to develop heart disease or have a stroke compared with women who didn’t have the condition.
Researchers don’t have an explanation yet, and women without this calcification still face cardiovascular risks, but breast arterial calcification may prove to be another indicator of poor cardiovascular health and add another benefit to routine mammograms.
Body of Knowledge
The average person uses 57 sheets of toilet paper daily (8.6 per trip to the bathroom) or nearly 21,000 sheets (100 rolls) per year.
Counts
1,499: Documented cases of pandemic-related harassment experienced by public health officials from March 2020 to January 2021 in the U.S.
222: Number of public health officials who quit their jobs
Source: American Journal of Public Health
Doc Talk
Asystole: Not a word you want to hear, especially since it might be your last. Colloquially referred to as flatlining, it is the cessation of electrical and mechanical activity of the heart.
Phobia of the Week
Aichmophobia: fear of sharp or pointed objects, such as a knife or needle
Food for Thought
Lanolin is an oily secretion found in sheep’s wool, but it’s also used as a softening additive in chewing gum.
Best Medicine
Q: What do you call a physician who fixes websites?
A: A URL-ologist (They’re especially helpful if a site has problems with streaming video.)
Observation
“I get my exercise acting as a pallbearer to my friends who exercise.” — American politician Chauncey Depew (1834-1928)
Medical History
This week in 1968, Denton Cooley of the Texas Heart Institute performed the first successful heart transplant in the United States on Everett Thomas, 47, whose heart was damaged from rheumatic heart disease. Thomas survived 204 days with a heart donated from a 15-year-old girl. One year later, Cooley became the first heart surgeon to implant an artificial heart in a man.
Ig Nobel Apprised
The Ig Nobel Prizes celebrate achievements that make people laugh, then think. A look at real science that’s hard to take seriously, and even harder to ignore. In 2021, the Ig Nobel Prize in psychology went to Miranda Giacomin and Nicholas Rule for devising a method to identify narcissists by examining their eyebrows. Apparently the more grandiose the eyebrows, the more grandiose the personality.
Last Words
“Dictionary.” — Last word of English linguist Joseph Wright (1855-1930), editor of the English Dialect Dictionary. Full disclosure: The actual last word in the dictionary is “zyzzyva,” defined as a genus of tropical weevils native to South America.
