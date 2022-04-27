When my brothers and I were young, we had a few summertime staples.
One of those staples was ice pops (like, the freezy flavored ice you push up through plastic that may or may not cut the sides of your mouth).
Another was “helping” Dad wash the cars in our driveway and seeing how much water we could waste spraying each other in the face with the hose.
My little brother and I were weirdly into rollerblading for a while there, before he thought he’d be cute and try to pull me down our sloped driveway. I fell and hurt my tailbone, and that was the end of the rollerblading.
We would go to the pool, hunt for frogs and run around in the creek in the woods behind our house (and subsequently track mud through the house).
Mom would also take us to the library.
My brothers and I, we were avid readers. During the summer when school wasn’t in session, we’d go through books like nobody’s business. I can still remember the smell of the Snow Branch Library, how hushed it always was, and always kind of drafty. We’d get to the library and separate immediately; Mom would go look at the “grown-up books,” Matt would go to the kids’ section, and Ian, Nate and I would hit the young adult bookshelves.
Hard.
I recall the embarrassment of having to ask your mom for 25 cents before you checked out your books, because the librarians ever-so-gently reminded us that we owed a fine, and the look on my mom’s face as she’d pull out her change purse.
I think about that all the time, how we used to have to bring, like, 5 ratty bags with us to carry our books after a trip to the library.
How, if we found our desired books quickly, we’d be able to find a comfy seat somewhere in the building and start reading one of them. Mom would say to me, “Find your brothers,” and I’d have to hunt in the library’s nooks and crannies to find where the boys had hunkered down to start reading.
(I was hardly ever done searching for books 1st, because I am very indecisive. Do I want to reread something I’ve already read a million times? Do I want to try something totally out of my element? Will my mom judge me if I check out the Orlando Bloom biography yet again?)
As we got older, those trips were fewer and fewer. Mom started going to a different library with Grandpap, the Salem Church Library, because it was closer and had a better movie selection. My brothers and I got a little busier, with sports, or girlfriends, or whatever, and then one by one, we started going off to college.
We didn’t have routine library visits anymore. I haven’t seen those librarians in years. I always wonder if the same librarians are there. Did they retire? Has the building been renovated yet? Do kids still hunker down in the squishy chairs, too excited to wait until they got home to read their new books?
Do moms still haul their kids to the library, on sweaty, lazy summer days, to get a few sacred moments of peace and quiet?
I don’t know about any of that, but I know that when I look back, those library days were an important part of my family’s summer, and our lives in general.
There really isn’t a comparable experience to going to a library, hunting for a book (or 2, or 7) and enjoying a few minutes in silence, and it’s good to remember that libraries really do touch people.
And, if you’re passionate enough about it, there are always ways to touch the library right back.
