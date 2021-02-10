As the mom of 3 Savages, I appreciate that 1 of the 1st words the Apostle Paul used to describe love is patient. Nothing has taught me this lesson more than motherhood. From colicky babies to tantruming toddlers to moody tweens and teens, patience has been a mainstay in our parenting wheelhouse.
It’s not always easy. As new parents, we bought many parenting advice books. By the 3rd child, I realized my dad was right when he repeatedly told us, “Throw those books away.” To be fair, the titles could’ve been more realistic.
“What to Expect: The 1st Year,” when your baby cries for hours on end and you’ve already eaten 2 full pans of brownies. “Raising Your Spirited Child,” without ending up in jail or rehab. “How to Talk so Your Child will Listen,” with less than 10 eye rolls and “Listen so Your Child will Talk,” more than saying, “Whatever.” “Siblings Without Rivalry” is just true for an only child. “1, 2, 3 Magic” doesn’t mean you can disappear into the bathroom; they always find you. Love requires patience.
I’ve lingered in plenty of parking lots with a candy bar and Soap Opera Digest before returning home to my family. My own father would grab his head and ask, “Why me Lord?” Then he’d hum “Victory in Jesus” while I continued to challenge him. More than 40 years later, my mom still says if I were her 1st child, I’d be an only child. I then remind my 2 older sisters how grateful they should be our parents saved the best for last. My mother says that’s not exactly what she means. Love is patient.
Few things fill my heart more than my children. I love those 3 beautiful faces. I love their hugs. I love the adventures they lead us on. I love the lessons they’ve taught me about love itself.
Love means correcting but also looking beyond tantrums, eye rolls and door slams. It means calmly answering the same question for the umpteenth time. Love is sleepless nights waiting for a fever to break. It’s cheering on accomplishments and hugging away disappointments. Love is taking a break when you’re at your wits’ end. It’s understanding not to take “this is why I love Daddy better” statements personally. Love’s redefining a “night out.” It’s putting someone else’s needs ahead of your wants.
Love is listening to a beginning reader sound out words without jumping in. It’s simply going into Hollister. Love is learning about hockey and quietly watching many falls before a goal. It’s viewing the same Barbie movie over and over again. Love is stepping on Legos you’ve asked to be picked up 100 times without screaming so loudly the neighbors hear. It’s undoing the complicated braid you spent 15 minutes on because 1 tiny hair is out of place. Love is patient.
It seems the only parenting book I needed was written thousands of years ago. Love is patient. It’s kind. It endures all things. Love never fails.
First published Feb. 10, 2016
