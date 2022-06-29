There has been a common theme that seems to have come up often in our church – The Lord is blessing us even when we don’t realize it.
Is this something that you have thought about before in your own life? Maybe this is the 1st time you’ve thought about this. Either way, it is important for us to understand the many ways that Christ is blessing us.
So often, we typically see a blessing as a random check that might come in the mail, family coming to visit us, even the friendships we have are blessings.
But what about the tough days? We can all agree that sometimes we have bad days. Life isn’t easy. Jesus tells us in John 16:33,
“I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.”
It is so easy for us to weigh ourselves down on the tough days and focus on the hard things rather than focusing on the many blessings that God is blessing us with every day.
Did you know that every single second of every single day is a blessing that God has given us? When you wake up in the morning, God has blessed you with another day on His creation.
Every single breath that comes from your lungs is a blessing that God has given you. To have a roof over your head and food on the table to eat is a blessing that God has given you each day.
So even on the bad days, open your eyes to see the many blessings that God has given you. It is very easy to look at the negative side of life, but if we look on the positive side and look for the blessings, we might have a brand new perspective on life.
Let me leave you today with a popular Bible verse to encourage you:
“For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” – Jeremiah 29:11
The Lord is at work in your life. Even through the hard times, keep your eyes on Him and He will continue to bless you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.