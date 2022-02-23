Do you remember the Transformer toys that so intrigued children? Through a few twists and turns the toy that looked like a car was transformed into an alien or a dragon or some other magical creation. Nothing was added to the figure; it was just changed with a few twists.
I’ll come back to being changed with a few twists in a bit; for now, let us look at today’s Gospel lesson. No, Christ didn’t become a monster or alien, but we are told that He was transformed, or transfigured, before the eyes of John, Peter and James. His clothes became dazzling white and His face glowed.
Christ had asked these 3 to accompany Him to the mountain. There, not only was He transformed, but suddenly Moses and Elijah stood there, talking with Christ. To add to the wonder of the moment, a cloud covered them and a voice boomed, “This my son, the Beloved; with Him I am well pleased; listen to him.”
The disciples fell over, no doubt completely blown away by what they had seen and heard. As they left the mountain, Christ told them not to tell anyone what they had heard and seen.
So what is this all about and what does it have to do with us this day?
To understand the events that happened on the mountain, we need to go back to the passage from Exodus that was read earlier. Moses had been called by God to go to the mountain. God told him that He would meet him there and give him the 10 Commandments; so up the mountain went Moses and Joshua.
Moses waited 6 days before God spoke to him out of the cloud. When Moses returned to the people, his face shone to such a degree that he would wear a veil when he talked to the people. Moses had met God on the mountain and the affect could be seen in his face…literally.
Christ too goes to the mountain to commune with God. Many say that the presence of Moses was symbolic of the law while Elijah symbolized the prophets. They are on the mountain to symbolize that Christ was the embodiment of both the law and the prophets.
This comes as no surprise since Christ had said, “I came not to destroy the law, but to fulfill it.” God speaking from the cloud is reminiscent of the interaction between Moses and God centuries before.
Here with Christ, God boldly declares not only is this His beloved son, but humanity needs to listen to Him. His transfiguration is but a foreshadowing of the exalted change that He will undergo in His resurrection.
So what does the Transfiguration tell us?
First, this event took place only 6 days after Christ had foretold his death and resurrection. Taking His inner circle with Him to the mountain allowed them to be eyewitnesses to the events they saw. These events would later be retold by the disciples as proof that Christ was the Messiah, the beloved son of God.
This event would be a major example of the proof of who Jesus Christ was and is.
Also, the Transfiguration gives us a glimpse of Christ in the kingdom that is to come. In that brief moment in time we see the Lord, resplendent and glowing.
How does this impact us today?
Does it not challenge us to examine our faith in light of this event? Do we see both the law and the prophets in the person of Christ? If we do, what does that mean in our daily, everyday life?
How do we live in such a way that our lives shine, maybe not as bright as Christ’s face, but shine nonetheless? How have we been transformed as a result of hearing God’s call on our life?
Do others see a difference in us? That my friends is food for thought as well as for self-examination. As we prepare to enter the season of Lent, my prayer is that you will continue to hear His calling and follow Him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.