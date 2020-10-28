Life in 2020 has been a series of inconveniences ... some more dire than others.
But, every inconvenience we face makes us tend to think of ourselves. I know that seeking to help others will make us feel better about life. Think about how you can look beyond yourself and make life better, locally, nationally and even globally.
Whether we believe it or not, here in America we live in a bubble. It is a bubble of prosperity and security that many people in the rest of the world can only dream about. If we take the time to check out the news from places other than the U.S., we will find that people are suffering everywhere.
Some people here and abroad are dealing with natural disasters, like floods, fires, earthquakes and wind damage that has resulted in intolerable living conditions. Add to that, the negative effects of the pandemic, and the wide-spread persecution faced by many and it is easy to see that there are those who could use some help.
Perhaps you know of some missionaries that your church or denomination supports. This may be a good time to think about doing more for them. Your giving does not have to only go abroad; there are many worthwhile mission efforts throughout America and all of them would welcome your involvement.
You do not have to give to them all, it is impossible anyway. Give as God leads you. (As a word of caution, thoroughly check out any and all of these needs and organizations before you send any money.)
Your thinking beyond yourself can also be targeted toward helping organizations in West Virginia and in Hampshire County, where people need help right here. You can also give of your time to help people through various service organizations. You may have to do some research to find the situation that best fits your goals, but as always, pray first and ask God to show you how you can look beyond yourself. There will be stars in your crown.
