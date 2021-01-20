There is a scripture found in Mark 10:21: “Jesus looked at him and loved him. ‘One thing you lack,’ he said. ‘Go, sell everything you have and give to the poor, and you will have treasure in heaven. Then come, follow me.’”
This is a great scripture for us to think about during this time of the year. We are so “wrapped” up on getting and have “less” thought of giving. There are so many without the real meaning of what this season is all about who are caught up in the commercial part of Christmas.
Oh, Christmas is not the only time for us to take this scripture to heart – but – everyday. The man didn’t perceive Jesus’ words as loving. Instead he loved Jesus less and coveted “stuff” more. Or even stop and think, this man may have felt he needed the security of wealth more than he needed Jesus.
There are times that we think Jesus’ love for us sometimes looks like discipline, but inevitably the hard things He asks us to do are for our good. When He said to give to the poor, it is not just poor of money but we need to set good boundaries and help our friends or family members see that the things they cling to will be their ruin.
It is not how much we get but how we receive what we get – with love and appreciation. We sometimes look at the main part of this verse – “Jesus looked at him and loved him” – as not about us but what He thinks of us. He looked and he loved.
The song comes to my mind: “Little is much when God is in it.” God gave us His Son – to come as a Babe in a lowly manager and then to die so that we may live. During this time of the year (and all year) it is not how much we receive or how much we give, but – like Jesus – let us look at others and love them! Help me God not to see what I must give up to follow you, but to look and love as my prayer.
First published Jan 18, 2017
