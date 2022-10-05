The fall edition of the Hampshire County Health Fair will be held at the Hope Christian Church on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Blood testing, as in the past, will be offered at low cost. Since the blood testing is not by a physician order, it is not covered by insurance and payment is due at the time the blood is drawn. Also, the results will be sent directly to the person requesting the testing, who, in turn, should review the results with their physician, NP or PA once they are received.
Exhibits at the Fair include the Hampshire County Health Department with information on flu and Covid vaccines, and Narcan (naloxone-used to counter the effects of opioid overdose). Cardiologist Melanie Mattson, M.D. will be reading EKG's. There will be an exhibit on Diabetes Management with tips on healthy eating and sensory testing of the feet. The Multispecialty Clinic clinicians and clinical staff will be offering blood pressure checks at the Fair as well.
Beyond the information available at the Health Fair, at Hampshire Memorial Hospital, Diabetes Education Classes are offered in person and via telehealth.
Diabetes Educator Amber Leatherwood can do 4 one-hour appointments, which usually completes the education. She can also see patients 2-3 days for 2-to-4-hour sessions. Another program, the Diabetes Prevention Program, is a yearlong program where telephone meetings for a group call are held for an hour once a week for 3 months, then every 2 weeks for 3 months, and then monthly for the last 6 months. Topics covered include food, exercise and stress in addition to others. Each session covers a different topic. In person meeting are also an option if the group is open to it. Plans are in place to starting a new group in January 2023 – for those New Years' resolutions. The information and recommendations obtained in these sessions, when implemented, can be an important adjunct to the management of your diabetes.
Reminder: The next blood drives in Hampshire County are being held on the following dates and at the following locations:
Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Hope Christian Church in Augusta from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 20 at Covenant Baptist Church in Sunrise Summit from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 28 at Old School House in Rio from noon to 5 p.m.
Appointments can be made online by logging in to redcrossblood.org. You can then input your zip code, select the location where you wish to donate, and pick an available time to schedule your appointment. To save time, you can click on to RapidPass, located on the same site, and answer the screening questions that are required before you can donate. This can be done in advance of the appointment but must be done on the day of the appointment. The answers can be printed out and brought to the donation center. If this option is not available, the questions can be answered at the time of the appointment.
Blood is almost always in short supply. Your donation of a resource for which there is no substitute is the gift of life. Help your fellow citizens, your neighbors, your friends, your family and, possibly in the future, yourself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.