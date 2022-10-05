Dr. Patrick Turnes, Healthy Hampshire

The fall edition of the Hampshire County Health Fair will be held at the Hope Christian Church on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.  Blood testing, as in the past, will be offered at low cost. Since the blood testing is not by a physician order, it is not covered by insurance and payment is due at the time the blood is drawn.  Also, the results will be sent directly to the person requesting the testing, who, in turn, should review the results with their physician, NP or PA once they are received.

Exhibits at the Fair include the Hampshire County Health Department with information on flu and Covid vaccines, and Narcan (naloxone-used to counter the effects of opioid overdose). Cardiologist Melanie Mattson, M.D. will be reading EKG's. There will be an exhibit on Diabetes Management with tips on healthy eating and sensory testing of the feet. The Multispecialty Clinic clinicians and clinical staff will be offering blood pressure checks at the Fair as well.

