“If My people, who are called by My name, will humble themselves and pray and seek My face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land.” [2 Chronicles 7:14].
I am so grateful to the Lord that a few of us in our church were able to participate in the Prayer March 2020 event in Washington, D.C. At that event, God revealed this to me.
We do a good job at complaining and criticizing those that are in leadership positions in our government. But, how much time and effort do we really take in praying for them? Not merely praying for them, but earnestly interceding to our great God of heaven on their behalf, standing in the gap and lifting them up to the God who is able to do all things and for whom nothing is impossible.
During the worship service this past Sunday, I confessed that I have been guilty of this. It is an area I must improve on in my spiritual walk and I have repented before the Lord.
Being a godly person means often doing the very thing that we find most difficult to do because we know that it is exactly what Christ would expect of us. It is a part of what truly loving our neighbors requires us to do.
I will honestly admit, as I began to put this scripture into practice, it was not easy to have the desire to pray for some leaders that I would certainly consider vile and for those who I believe do not have any concern for America or Americans.
But as I prayed, God’s still small voice was telling me…Gary, how could you possibly expect these people to change without someone praying for them? We need to trust God to bring conviction and allow Him through His Holy Spirit to change them from the inside out.
The scripture from 2 Chronicles reminds us that there is a prerequisite that has to take place first. We must repent before the Lord for the sin that we as a nation have committed. Yes folks, slowly, but surely, we have effectively removed God from the forefront of our American life and America’s government.
The very thing that raised us up to greatness is the very thing that we have allowed to be removed from the center of our daily life. God has become an afterthought of days gone by.
While in our nation’s capital, as I walked past all of the monuments of those men that waited upon God and sought His divine favor, I prayed in repentance for what we, His people, called by His name have allowed to take place across our land.
I sought His forgiveness for the generations that failed to live up to His standard. Tears crept into the corners of my eyes as I asked that God may forgive our self-centeredness and narcissism.
The same God that used imperfect men to bring this nation into being is the same God today, tomorrow and forever. He is still able to do far more than we could ever ask or imagine. Will you join with me, taking time each day to pray for our leaders, for the election and for our country?
Only God can bring about the change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.