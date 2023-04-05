I follow a social media page called Raising Teens Today. It’s a community of like-minded parents trying to survive their kids’ teen years through patience and humor. The other day, I laughed so hard at one of their posts that I hit the share button. It was a snippet of a conversation between a mother and her teen son. The mom’s attempt to open a dialogue with her boy contained four or five questions about his day and two or three positive affirmations.
The son’s response was one word: “good.”
I felt this deep in my soul. Many of my friends are also raising sons of few words and responded to my sharing of the post with likes and “we’re there, too” comments. It’s nice to have a tribe of mom friends who understand your parenting phases and are going through the same thing. It’s good to know we’re not the only ones raising a boy who is the opposite of a wealth of information.
It doesn’t stop in the teen years. My husband will field as many questions as he can tolerate, begin to laugh, and tell me I can keep asking, but he’s still not going to know the minute details of a conversation he’s had with others. Both my dad and my father-in-law also grew weary of my inquiring mind.
Recently, our 16-year-old son reminded me of a time when his Granddaddy needed a break from my digging for information.
My father-in-law was a quiet man. He loved nothing more than sitting in his favorite chair with his TV clicker in his hand, watching golf and drinking a glass of red wine. I fully supported this endeavor, and would often join him in the family room during family functions.
Now and then, during a commercial break, he’d look over at me and ask me a question about my family, my job or our children. In those small conversations, much to my husband’s and sisters-in-law’s surprise, their dad would tell me some major tidbit of his younger life that they had never heard.
As our bond grew this way and he became ill, my sisters-in-law encouraged me to try to crack him for details about his health. During one holiday, when maybe I had too much wine while waiting for him to begin sharing and he wasn’t feeling his best, my mild-mannered father-in-law interrupted me by saying, “That’s enough Johnny time.”
I, and his daughters, got the message loud and clear. We got a good chuckle at the time and the memory of it makes us smile still.
A few weeks ago, our son was doing his best to avoid a conversation about his day. What I perceived as gathering details, he perceived as badgering. As he deflected question after question with “I don’t know,” “good,” or “huh,” he coyly moved closer to the stairs leading to his escape.
Finally, when he was close enough to dash to his room, he looked at me and said, “Mom, that’s enough Jackson time.” I laughed and let it go. It’s no coincidence the name “Jackson” means “John’s son.” He is more like his dad and grandad (both with the first name John) every day.
Inquiring mom minds might need to know, but sometimes we exhaust our opportunities to no avail. Teen boys (and their fathers and grandfathers) can be hard eggs to crack. At least I can take comfort in knowing that one-word, vague answers aren’t unique to Savage males.
There is an entire community of moms like me who long to know great detail but must settle for one word: “good.”
