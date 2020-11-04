Good day! Or is it? If nothing else, it is the day after.
The day after what, you may ask? Although I am quite certain we all know the answer to that question. Many are thrilled beyond belief and others are wondering how they will ever find the strength to go on.
At the time I am writing this, it is still a week until millions of Americans will make their way into voting booths across our country. I am busy planning a couple of prayer meetings at the church for the day before the election. Does God really care about our elections?
God cares about everything that affects our lives – including who our leaders are and how our society will be governed. That is one reason why He commanded us to pray for our government and its leaders.
Would He have told us this if He didn’t care about good government? Of course not. The Bible says, “I urge then, first of all, that petitions, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made…. for kings and all those in authority.” [1 Timothy 2:1-2]
Whatever side of the election you may find yourself on, the one single reality that holds true is this. Our hope is not in flesh and blood or political parties. Our hope is to be found in relationship with God through His Son, Jesus Christ.
I find great help and comfort in the Word of God through the prophet Jeremiah,
“Thus says the Lord: cursed is he who trusts in man, who makes mere flesh his strength, and turns his thoughts from the Lord. He shall be like a bush in the desert, which does not sense the coming of good: it is set in the scorched places of the wilderness in a barren land without inhabitant. Blessed is he who trusts in the Lord, whose trust is in the Lord alone. He shall be like a tree planted by waters, sending forth its roots by a stream: it does not sense the coming of heat, its leaves are ever fresh; it has no care in a year of drought, it does not cease to yield fruit. Most devious is the heart; it is perverse – who can fathom it? I the Lord probe the heart, search the mind — to repay every man according to his ways, with the proper fruit of his deeds.” [Jeremiah 17:5-10 JPS Translation]
Maybe we should have read that passage before we marked our ballots.
No matter how the election results turn out, I do know this. In a few weeks, I will gather with family and give thanks to our great and magnificent God.
Thankful that I am an American citizen of the greatest country on the face of the earth.
I hope you will join me in continued prayer for our nation that we will hold onto the principles of our founding fathers which made our country great from the very beginning.
A country with a firm reliance on God, the things of God and the Word of God; living and conducting ourselves accordingly on the day after, and all the days ahead until Christ returns.
