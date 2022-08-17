Congratulations are in order for Cody Wolford. He has finished his education and accepted a job in Florida. Cody is the son of my neighbor, Joe Wolford, and the grandson of Don and Guelda Wolford of the Capon Chapel area. We are sad to see him moving a great distance away, but realize how exciting for him this opportunity is. Life is out there waiting to be experienced. Go for it, Cody.
The descendants of Stanley R. Mowrey and Ada Nealis Mowrey met on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Capon Valley Ruritan Building in Yellow Spring for their annual reunion. Stanley and Ada were the parents of 14 children. Two sons died in automobile accidents as teenagers, and 1 son died in infancy. The remaining children grew to adulthood, married and had families of their own. Nancy Mowrey Wolfe, the youngest daughter, is the only child still with us and she is the matriarch of the family. This year, we counted more young folks and children than we did the older generation. We love new babies and are blessed with 2 new arrivals. My mother was Stanley and Ada’s oldest child and had 5 children of her own. There are many Mowrey folks with different surnames. I have many cousins on the maternal side of the family. Dad’s family was only half as productive, so I have half as many on the Oates side. It was really a joy to see everyone in fair health and enjoying life. As always, the table was loaded with delicious food and we did justice to it. Family reunions are a time to get acquainted with all your cousins, knowing you will see them again next year. It is also a time to gather family stories and information from the older generation to pass on to the kids when they become interested.
