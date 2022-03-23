Last week, I stopped by the Rexall building to check out how the Romney backpack program works.
I’m going to take this moment to say that, until last week, whenever anyone referenced the “Romney Rexall,” I just nodded sagely like I knew what they meant.
I did not.
Finally, after 2-and-a-half years of living here, I can confidently point it out, and I still don’t know what a Rexall is. Is it someone’s name? Is it a descriptive term for the particular KIND of building? Is it a proper noun?
Oh, to be a new kid in the holler.
Anyway, I stopped by last Thursday morning to check out the process of packing the backpacks, and my cheapskate within was delighted when Dorothy Kengla said that the volunteers shop for many of their food items at Aldi.
Now, I know I have penned many a column implying my frugality, so it should come as no shock to you that I’m very familiar with the cost-effective cultural phenomenon that is Aldi.
Growing up, whenever I would help my mom do the grocery shopping (and I use “help” loosely, because really, how much help is a whiny kid who just rams the cart into her mother’s ankles at the grocery store and tries to slip stupid stuff into the cart under the radar?), Aldi was always the 1st stop.
As we got older, we teased Mom mercilessly about shopping at Aldi, and the lack of brand-name foodstuffs that ended up in our pantry:
It wasn’t Cinnamon Toast Crunch; it was Cinnamon Crunch Squares.
It wasn’t Spaghetti-Os; it was Spaghetti Rings with Meatballs.
It wasn’t Ritz Crackers; it was Savoritz.
To this day, my family giggles about the off-brand names that Mom had picked up over the years from Aldi.
But now? As a 25-year-old? I WISH there was an Aldi closer than the one in LaVale. I really do. Do you know how cans of Spaghetti Rings with Meatballs I could get for a week’s pay?
LaVale is not the most convenient for me, for both distance reasons and gas money reasons, so I frequent the Sunrise Summit Food Lion and our many, many dollar stores. But I will always have a soft spot for Aldi: their unwavering commitment to environmentalism and therejection of plastic bags, their enterprising idea to charge 25 cents for a cart (so you don’t leave it in the parking lot) and the affordable off-brand options.
Even to this day, probably one of my favorite kinds of potato chips of all time are an Aldi brand: Clancy’s jalapeno-flavored kettle chips. It’s probably good that the closest Aldi is in LaVale, because otherwise it’d be Clancy’s Kettle Chip Heaven in my apartment.
The prices allow Hampshire County volunteers to stretch their donation dollars as much as possible, which is absolutely necessary with rising prices for, like, everything, and the sheer amount they need to buy. I was in the Rexall building. I saw the stacks of Aldi purchases. I know they’ve got a system and about 90 Romney kids to feed.
Saving a penny here and a penny there is a must when it comes to organizations like the county backpack programs, because they rely on donations and volunteers.
And I must say, all the times I’ve driven by that faded red façade of the Romney Rexall, I had no idea there were fellow Aldi fans in there, hard at work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.