It took me a long time to decide on a new column name.
No, I mean it. A LONG time. I chose “New Kid in the Holler” in 2019 because, well, that’s what I was. I was 22 and had never lived on my own (hence the “kid”) and while I may not technically live IN a holler (or as some of you call it, a hollah), Hampshire County is still a far cry from Fredericksburg.
So, New Kid I was. And, as many people continue to remind me, I probably always will be, for as long as I’m here. I’m starting to understand that that’s how it works. You’re either born and raised here or you’re a New Kid. C’est la vie.
But over the last year or so, I’ve been a little unsettled with my “New Kid” moniker. Sure, I wore it proudly, and sure, it was a cute name for a column where I mewled and mused about the high highs and the low lows of living on my own for the first time, but I needed a change.
I hemmed and hawed about a new name, and now I’ve finally changed it.
It’s not as on-the-nose as New Kid, and it’s a reference to a few different things.
First, as my mom reminded me, it’s a little bit of an homage to my Grandpap (an avid Review reader until he passed at the end of 2020), because he used to say, “I don’t give a good hoot and holler!”
And anytime I can carry a piece of my people with me, whether it’s a column name, a framed photo in my office, a faded, hand-me-down flannel or an old birthday card in their handwriting pinned to my bulletin board, I’m going to do it.
The other thing is that “hoot and holler” does remind me of shenanigans, something very core to my being.
I do love a good shenanigan, and the phrase “hooting and hollering” isn’t exactly reminiscent of a quiet wallflower.
It’s me. An older, wiser, 26-year-old, still-partial-to-shenanigans me, but me nonetheless.
You know how people say, “New year, new me?”
Well, this (for once) isn’t about a New Year’s reinvention. There have been lots of New Years that I rang in by committing to change myself, but I’m not really into that anymore.
I’m not beginning an unsustainable diet, because I like to eat.
I’m not pledging to run everyday, because I’m not a runner.
And I’m not making a resolution to be a “better” me, because first, what does that even mean, and second, who decides that someone has succeeded in being “better” than they were a year ago?
I don’t want to be better. I want to keep growing. I want to get new experiences under my belt. I want to meet new people and learn about what makes them tick. I want to remember the people, like Grandpap, who helped shape me into who I am today and I want to cherish the people who are doing it now.
I want to be braver, but I don’t want to be ashamed of myself during those moments where I don’t feel brave at all.
I don’t want to forget about the New Kid in the Holler, because I’m obviously still her.
I can’t tell you how many folks have told me, “No matter how long you are here, you’ll always be new.”
And that’s fine. I don’t mind that. But I’m pledging to move forward into the next chapter with a continued strong appreciation for fun and an unapologetic celebration of myself.
The column name is changing, but I’m not. Not really.
Just growing up a little bit, I guess. And you guys, you’re all along for the ride, for all of the hooting and hollering happening along the way.
Emma June moved to Romney from the D.C. metro area after she graduated college in 2019. She’s the Review’s managing editor, and her days are filled with all of the emotions, challenges, delights and frustrations of being a 20-something-year-old in today’s world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.