It does not take long to figure out Capon Bridge is a town on the move. Thanks to the visionaries on the Town Council and the supporting community, our town is growing and improving. Just take a look at the Green Bridge Restoration Project. In addition, new businesses are being attracted to our area as established businesses continue to thrive. It’s the community working together that fuels these efforts. Let’s keep it going!
News From The River House:
Friday, Sept. 2, Concert: Andrew Finn Magill & Friends, 7-9 p.m. This group returns to The River House as a violin-led electric jazz-fusion quartet. They will be debuting original music from their new album entitled, “The Polaris Project!” Come out for some great music right down by the Cacapon River.
Saturday, Sept. 3, Art-For-All, noon-3 p.m. This is a family-friendly free event in which all materials are provided. Explore your creativity with the group.
Saturday, Sept. 3, Folk Life Series (#1) Cannin’, Picklin’ and Fermentation, 1-3 p.m. Alex and Zo, owners of Fawns Head Grove will teach history of these rich Appalachian traditions. This event is free. Each participant will prepare a batch of lacto-fermented vegetables and will also receive a recipe card and pickling spices of their choice.
Sunday, Sept. 4, River House Singers Choir Practice, 4-5 p.m. Led by choral conductor and voice teacher Elizabeth Podsiadlo of Honey Bee Music, this free event is open to participants 12 and older.
Friday, Sept. 9, Open Mic Competition, 6-9 p.m. Admission is free. This event will be the 2022 Hampshire Arts Festival Competition. Participants will compete to win a 30-minute paid gig in the Arts Festival held in Romney the next day. Registration required by Saturday, Sept. 3. For more information, contact The River House at music.trh@gmail.com.
Monday, Sept. 12, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30-6:30 p.m. All levels welcome; class size limited to 8 participants.
News From The Capon Bridge Library:
The library wishes to recognize all those students returning to school this season and encourages them to drop by the library if they need help with research or access to the Internet or just want to come by and say hi.
The library continues to work on compiling photos and stories about Capon Bridge in the early days. If you have anything you would like to contribute, please drop it off by the library or contact Shirley Davy, Secretary, at 304-813-4638 or at their website, randsservicesinc@frontier.com.
The library is a drop-off point for The Amazing Grace Food Pantry. Non-perishable food items needed include canned goods and boxed foods. The library is also a drop-off point for the HC Animal Shelter. Canned dog and cat food, bagged dry food, toys, blankets and sheets are always appreciated.
The library will again be presenting preschool story time at the library on Wednesdays at 11 a.m. Parents are required to accompany their children.
Book Club meets the 3rd Wednesday of each month at 2 p.m.
New books: “The Stars on Vita Felice Court” by Emily H. Keefer; “The Rhino in Right Field” by Stacy Dekeyser; “The Final Deception” by Heather Graham; “When Stars are Scattered” by Victoria Jamieson and Omar Mohamed.
Recurring Community Events:
Every Sunday, Capon Bridge Farmer’s Market, 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., located in the parking lot adjacent to the Bent River Trading Company, 3463 Northwestern Pike.
1st Tuesday of each month, Amazing Grace Food Pantry, 4-5:30 p.m., located on Christian Church Road.
2nd Wednesday of each month, Hampshire Recycling Cooperative Meeting, 1 p.m., Capon Bridge Library
Community Events:
Monday, Aug 29, AA Meeting, 7 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center (CBCC)
Thursday, Sept. 1, Ruritan Club Meeting, CBCC
Saturday, Sept. 3, Community Yard Sale and Ruritan BBQ chicken sale, CBCC
Saturday, Sept. 3, Dakota Karper and Joe Herrmann free concert, 7:30 p.m. North River Mills United Methodist Church with guest performances by Sam Herrmann and Joe Fallon.
Monday, Sept. 5 & 12, UMC Group 2 Meeting, 2-3:30 p.m., AA Meeting 7 p.m., CBCC
Tuesday, Sept. 6 & 13, NA Meeting, 6:30 p.m., CBCC
Friday, Sept. 9, Deadline for submission of applications for the Music Makers Scholarships, HC youth (grades 3rd – 10th) may apply for 42 weeks of private lessons on fiddle, banjo, guitar, piano or mandolin in conjunction with the teachers at The Cat and Fiddle in CB. Questions may be addressed by contacting Dakota Karper at dakotakarper@gmail.com.
Friday, Sept. 9, Bible Study, 7 p.m., CBCC
Friday, Sept. 9–12,, Radiance: Outdoor 5Rhythms Movement Retreat, Buffalo Gap Retreat.
Saturday, Sept. 10, Veterans Appreciation Festival and Freedom Ride, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Registration is $20 for singles; $30 for doubles. Event begins with kickstands up at 10 a.m. at Romney Cycle; ending at Capon Bridge Volunteer Fire Department including live music, a kids area, vendors and food.
Looking Ahead: Saturday, Sept. 17, Bluegrass & Old-Time Gospel Music in the Park, Central Hampshire Park. Music begins at 11 a.m. Food items include smoked BBQ chicken, hot dogs, sides and chips. Good will donations accepted. Featured bands include Bud’s Collective, Centerfire, High Mountain, Rain Crow and Time Travelers. All proceeds benefit local area food banks. Bring your own chairs and blankets.
Friday-Sunday Sept. 23-25, Founders Day Festival. This event will take place at the Capon Bridge Fire Department. Activities include live entertainment, silent auction, lumberjack competition, car show, cornhole tournament and much more. Additional details available at 304-856-1118 or www.cbfoundersdayfestival.net.
Thursday, Sept. 29, Beauty in the Backyard, Buffalo Gap Retreat, 1 p.m. More info available at www.danceus.org
