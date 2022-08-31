Linda Hill Capon Bridge

It does not take long to figure out Capon Bridge is a town on the move.  Thanks to the visionaries on the Town Council and the supporting community, our town is growing and improving.  Just take a look at the Green Bridge Restoration Project.  In addition, new businesses are being attracted to our area as established businesses continue to thrive. It’s the community working together that fuels these efforts.  Let’s keep it going!

News From The River House:

