Linda Hill Capon Bridge

The benefits of giving back to the community are well known and beneficial to everyone.  There are many volunteer opportunities in the Capon Bridge community that enrich our lives and introduce us to new friends we may not have known otherwise.  For me, it has been fabulous, and I would not trade that experience for anything.  Once you try it, you will be hooked as I am. 

News From The River House: 

