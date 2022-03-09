We’ve all experienced losing something on the kitchen counter. You look around, searching for your keys to no avail.
Then, when you call out asking if anyone has seen them, someone comes in the kitchen, grabs your keys off the counter, and says, “Here they are.”
You have no idea why you didn’t see them yourself. You could say they were hidden in plain sight.
God can often seem that way. When you want to feel His presence, He seems far away. When you desire to see Him working out a particular situation, God appears silent on the matter.
But God is never far off, and He is always working for the good of His people. What we need is eyes to see Him, especially when He’s hiding in plain sight.
Our church is currently working through the book of Esther on Sunday mornings. This letter isn’t all that spectacular. It’s 6,000 words, divided into 10 chapters, covering 8 pages in many Bibles.
If you don’t know the story of Esther, I encourage you to read through the book sometime this week. It’s a great story of how God works to protect His people all the time.
Even though this book is one of the shortest Old Testament books, it does have 1 thing that sets it apart from the rest of the Bible. The name of God isn’t mentioned in the book at all. Yet, it’s evident in every detail of the story that He is there.
At first, you might wonder why the Bible includes this story. After all, without God mentioned, how do we know it’s Him working? But that’s precisely the point.
God is always working even when you can’t clearly see what He’s doing. The story of Esther shows us that God is working before Esther even knows she will need Him.
In the first 2 chapters of this book, we see 2 specific ways God is at work. First, God created Esther with beauty and a submissive spirit. These exact traits are what she needed when brought before the king. Second, Mordecai doesn’t get the customary reward for exposing the plot to kill the king.
Not being rewarded in the Persian Empire for such an act was highly unusual. Later, we find out that God is orchestrating the reward in His timeline, not ours.
The book of Esther doesn’t mention God’s name, but God’s fingerprints are everywhere. It’s the same with life today. You may not be able to see God working directly to bring stability, blessing or healing. But the Bible tells us He is, and His fingerprints are everywhere.
They’re in every sunrise and commute to work, every encounter with a stranger, as well as the conversations you have with your spouse. He has created you and planned it so that you’re perfect for today and tomorrow too.
His fingerprints span the globe. As He works out His plan in the world, no scheme, no plot, no other plan but His will ever succeed. It may seem like God is far off. But He isn’t.
The story of Esther lets us know He’s hiding in plain sight, working out all things for His glory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.