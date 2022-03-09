My mom recently had a hernia repaired. As she has never been good at following doctor’s orders, my sisters and I decided it best to keep a close eye on her for the 1st few days following her surgery.
She spent the Sunday morning following her procedure with me. Her reasoning for this was simple. Our mom stayed with me on Sunday morning because both of my older sisters “needed to be in church.” This brought us all a few good chuckles.
Anyone who knows the three of us may find it surprising that I am the daughter whom our mother didn’t think needed to “get her butt in the pew.” Of our many differences, no one has ever before suggested that I was the most pious Haines sister.
When my middle sister dropped our mom off at my house that Sunday morning, I pointed out my new status as the holiest Haines. Holding back belly laughs, she has since started referring to me as Saint Catherine.
When I tried to look up what the real Saint Catherine was the patron saint of, I found at least 10 saints with the same first name. The 1 thing they each had in common was their fulfillment of the name’s meaning. Catherine is a name of Greek origin, meaning pure.
Sadly, I may not make the cut, jumping the list of Saint Catherines to 11. I can’t remember the last time I was accused of being as pure as the driven snow.
Driven snow is snow that has blown into drifts and hasn’t yet been stepped on. It’s mounds of fresh snow that has been sculpted and resettled by the wind.
Now, I may not be as pure as the driven snow, but I have learned to accept going wherever the wind takes me as I’ve aged. I’ve found that where we land is often not where we had planned.
If I look back to any point in time and compare where I thought we’d be to where we ended up, I’d discover that I rarely got it right.
The lyrics to one of the songs at our wedding would best sum up our Savage life, “the winds of change are blowing wild and free. You ain’t seen nothing like me yet.” We’re continually sculpted and resettled by things we haven’t yet seen or imagined. How boring would it be otherwise?
It was a different Catherine that said it best. Like me, she wasn’t a saint, but Catherine the Great knew that when a “great wind is blowing, it gives you either imagination or a headache.”
You can either be exasperated by where it takes you, or you can make the best out of the journey.
This month as we experience the March winds, we can recall the simple nursery rhyme, “March winds, and April showers bring forth May flowers.” March is a month of transition from the cold winter to the regrowth of spring, and that transition often means some pretty windy days.
It’s inevitable. The wind is going to blow. The question is, are we willing to go with the flow and see how it shapes us?
