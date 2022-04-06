Last month, as Lent began and we reviewed the temptations of Jesus as described in Luke, one phrase stood out to me.
Luke’s account of the temptation ends: “When the devil had finished every test, he departed from him until an opportune time.” (Luke 4:13, NRSV).
I do not remember giving that sentence too much attention before, but the Holy Spirit laid that verse on me with greater weight this year, and I have been considering it all through Lent.
Now, as we approach Palm (Passion) Sunday and then Holy Week, that sentence has led me reflect on the similarities between Jesus’ Temptation and Jesus’ Trial. In Luke’s account, the devil’s 1st question to Jesus is: “If you are the Son of God, command this stone to become a loaf of bread.” (Luke 4:3, NRSV).
The temptation may appear to be sating Jesus’ hunger after a period of fasting, but the temptation begins with the key phrase “if you are the Son of God,” which exposes the real temptation — prove it; prove you are who you say you are
Eighteen chapters later, in Luke 22:63-71, Jesus is brought before the religious authorities who blindfold and beat him, demanding that he tell them “Prophesy! Who is it that struck you?” (Luke 22:64, NRSV) before asking “If you are the Messiah, tell us.” (Luke 22:67, NRSV).
The devil attempted to use Jesus’ hunger in the same way the guards are attempting to use Jesus’ pain: to force a divine self-revelation, to compel divine action.
In the wilderness, the next temptation is political power. In Luke 4:5-7, the devil offers Jesus “all the kingdoms of the world.” Jesus’ Trial continues to mirror the temptations and progresses to the temptation of political power.
In Luke 23, immediately following Jesus’ trial before the religious authorities, they take him to Pilate, and say: “We found this man perverting our nation, forbidding us to pay taxes to the emperor, and saying that he himself is the Messiah, a king.” (Luke 23:2, NRSV).
The final temptation in the wilderness, according to Luke’s gospel, occurs when “the devil took him to Jerusalem, and placed him on the pinnacle of the temple, saying to him, ‘If you are the Son of God, throw yourself down from here, for it is written, “He will command his angels concerning you, to protect you,” and “On their hands they will bear you up, so that you will not dash your foot against a stone.”’”
Again, the devil is demanding a sign, some proof that Jesus is who he says he is. The 3rd phase of Jesus’ trial is, again, the same. Pilate transfers Jesus to Herod. “When Herod saw Jesus, he was very glad, for he had been wanting to see him for a long time, because he had heard about him and was hoping to see him perform some sign. He questioned him at some length, but Jesus gave him no answer.” (Luke 23:8-9, NRSV).
Once again, the temptation is the same. Prove it.
Some, especially those in the more respectable places of religious and political authority like to pretend that temptation is a singular, or at least limited thing. Others, especially those who have overcome addiction know better, know that just as Jesus was tempted at the beginning and end of his ministry, in the wilderness and in the heart of Jerusalem, temptation is a constant, recurring struggle.
I hope we can all take hope in the knowledge that Jesus did not just know temptation as a singular event but as the recurring struggle so many experience each day.
