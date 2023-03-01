When I was in college, I was the editor-in-chief of Roanoke College’s newspaper, “The Brackety-Ack.”
My senior year, at the end of April, there was a front-page headline in The Brackety-Ack that said, “To No One’s Surprise, Alumni Weekend Was Lit.”
The All Access subscription includes the printed paper, plus access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
The eAccess subscription provides access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
When I was in college, I was the editor-in-chief of Roanoke College’s newspaper, “The Brackety-Ack.”
My senior year, at the end of April, there was a front-page headline in The Brackety-Ack that said, “To No One’s Surprise, Alumni Weekend Was Lit.”
Roanoke holds its Alumni Weekend every April. When I was actually IN college, it was a weekend like no other. The parties were better. The cute late-20s alumni flocked back to their alma mater, and my friends and I would fall all over ourselves to impress them with how “mature” we were.
It was always, well, “lit.”
The school didn’t have Alumni Weekend in 2020 or 2021, which, as a 2019 graduate, would have been the top years to attend the event (thanks, Covid). My friends and I planned it all out last spring, though, and we rallied for it. We sprung for a cheap hotel room to share (and we were alerted later that it was a Days Inn known by most in the Salem/Roanoke area to be a drug hotspot) and carpooled down for the weekend.
It’s always fun to see faces I haven’t seen in years. Lots of “Oh my gosh, hi! How have you been?” surface-level interaction with acquaintances I barely knew then and definitely don’t know now.
There’s a lot of “avoidance mode,” too – trying to get out of conversations with ex-frat brothers and lacrosse players (or, if you’re super unlucky, the frat-boy-lacrosse-player hybrid that a private institution like Roanoke is known for) who try to make small talk like they didn’t physically bar me from at least two parties in my impressionable 20-year-old youth.
Jokes aside, last year’s event was actually very fun. Old stomping grounds, reliving the glory days, sweating during an outdoor networking event (OK, a yard party) because I decided to wear a black leather skirt, laughing with old classmates and professors, it’s all a hoot.
We’re not 21 anymore, though, and last year taught us that the hard way – when we went out on Saturday night and were too tired to do any dancing, then went back and just lounged in the hotel room together in our pajamas.
I’m not going to be able to go to this year’s event because my older brother is getting married that weekend.
One of my best friends, Shamira, was crushed when I told her to count me out of planning for the weekend.
To be honest, there’s only about five or six people I REALLY care about seeing, and it’s the people I talk on the phone with, text periodically and keep in touch with because they’re my best friends, anyway. Shamira will go this April, and she said that she’s not going to tell people that I’m not in attendance.
Instead, she’s going to act like they JUST missed me.
“Oh, Emma? Yeah, she’s here, she must have just gone to the bathroom.”
“Yeah, Emma’s somewhere over at the bar grabbing us drinks.”
“She’s in her Uber right now, she should be here in five.”
I’ll probably be too busy whooping it up at my brother’s wedding to be experiencing FOMO (fear of missing out) too badly, but I know my gals will keep me in the loop.
And who knows? Maybe next year I can finagle Roanoke to have the “Five Year Alumni Emma June Grosskopf Spectacular” – where I attend for free because of how badly they missed me in 2023.
What? It could happen!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Breaking News as it happens and our weekly newsletter for upcoming news, events and more. Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.