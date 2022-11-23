Don Wolford of this community was hospitalized recently with heart issues. He is recovering at home but is experiencing pain. We send prayers for his return to health.
Sympathy is extended to the family of Annette Webb. Annette went to be with her Lord on November 16 at the Hospice of the Panhandle at Kearneysville, W.V., with her husband by her side. She was a former member of this community. Annette was the daughter of Donna Oates, Biggert, Selby and Thomas Biggert. She was born on July 2, 1962, and moved to Berkeley Springs. She was a 1980 graduate of Berkeley Springs High School and a graduate of West Virginia University with a degree in nursing. She worked 25 years as a neonatal nurse at Indian River Hospital, Vero Beach, Florida and the Berkeley Nursing Center in Martinsburg, W.Va. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 10, at the Union Chapel Methodist Church, 10123 Valley Road, Berkeley Springs, W.V., 25411. Visitation: 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Service: 12 p.m.
