For some folks faith is believing he can pocket the next ball during an intense game of pool. “I got this,” he tells himself.
That doesn’t take faith; that takes skill. Either he can make the shot or he can’t.
For others, faith is jumping off into a deep dark abyss believing he or she will land in some padded chair pulled up to a large dining room table set with candelabras and a luxurious meal fit for a king.
That’s not faith, that’s an over-exaggerated daydream that has nothing to do with belief and trust in God.
The Bible says it best: “Faith is the substance things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.” (Hebrews 11:1)
In other words, for faith to be faith that goes beyond hope it must have 2 things; substance and evidence. Substance means we have a strong reason to believe for whatever we are believing God for.
The doctor says there is no hope, but Jesus has dropped a nugget into your spirit by way of the Holy Spirit.
“The Lord of hosts has sworn, saying, ‘Surely, as I have thought, so it shall come to pass, And as I have purposed, so it shall stand.” (Isaiah 14:24) NKJV.
In other words, that nugget of hope that God has spoken into your spirit puts substance to that which you hope for. It gives you the right to believe.
In Matthew 6, Jesus’ model makes it clear when He prayed, “Thy will be done on earth as it is done in heaven.” In other words, we should first discern what the will of God is, then we have every right and reason to believe it — that is, have the faith to see it through.
The “name it and claim it” malarkey of the ’70s and ’80s did a lot of damage to the church culture — people claiming to be a “King’s kid” and proclaiming that they deserve to be wealthy.
Many selfishly laid claim on all sorts of things and then expected God to provide it because they claimed it. Again, malarkey.
That’s not faith. That’s fiction at its finest.
Faith in God isn’t designed to meet our demands. In fact, it’s not even designed to make us happy, pay our rent, or provide us with wealth and luxuries. God has given to each of us, not so that we can conjure up enough of it to get that big, new boat we’ve always wanted.
We are given faith so that we might believe that God is real, that He does exist and that He loves us so much that “He gave His Only Begotten Son that whosoever would believe in Him would not perish but would have everlasting life.” (John 3:16)
As we develop a relationship with Him, we learn to trust Him and our faith grows to the point that we know we can believe Him for things that we need.
We have faith that He can, but we also have faith to believe that even if He doesn’t do on our behalf, we still trust Him for He is no less God.
“If that be the case, our God whom we serve is able to deliver us from the burning fiery furnace, and He will deliver us from your hand, O king. But if not, let it be known to you, O king, that we do not serve your gods, nor will we worship the gold image which you have set up.” (Daniel 3:17,18) — the words of the 3 Hebrew children facing Nebuchadnezzar’s fiery furnace.
Faith is believing God to be God in times of plenty and in times of want. Job, in the midst of misery said it best. “Though He slay me, yet will I trust Him.” (Job 13:15)
Faith has 2 parts; substance and evidence. It’s more than jumping off a steep cliff into shark-infested waters, watching them circle the landing zone with mouths wide open and their pearly white teeth just ready for the 1st bite, while all the time believing God will keep you safe.
Genuine faith trusts God for wisdom in such a case. He may just be telling you to take the path down the mountain instead. It may not be as exciting but it makes much more sense.
