A few weeks ago, I told our youngest daughter to do something with words that inadvertently rhymed.
I chuckled and commented, “I’m a poet and didn’t know it, but my feet did because they’re Longfellows.” Like many dad jokes my husband makes about 1980s pop culture, this one required an additional explanation for our 11-year-old to understand.
Lately, we’ve been having a good bit of suppertime conversation about poetry. First, a few weeks ago, our youngest daughter was learning how to find the theme of poems. Then, a couple of weeks later, our oldest daughter completed a unit on analyzing poetry.
There was a big difference in the conversations we had about our 5th-grader’s poetry assignment regarding a puppy walking at night and our senior’s AP literature assignment analyzing the prose of poets like Langston Hughes and Maya Angelou.
I was much more successful in offering insight into the puppy poem.
When our oldest daughter began discussing the poetry she recently read, I only thought to offer, “One time in graduate school, your dad and I went back to my apartment to find my roommate and her boyfriend reading Chaucer naked in the living room.”
Suddenly, the conversation shifted from finding a poet’s intended message to how to respond when your college roommate does something you can never unsee. The latter requires lots of Lysol.
Speaking of graduate school, at our classmates’ request, I composed and recited a poem at our graduation ceremony — an honor I was awarded after years of spontaneously reciting little gems like, “It’s another year. We are filled with cheer. Pass the beer ’cause we’re all still here.”
My graduation recitation was a real Pulitzer Prize winner. It began, “How do we say good-bye? Good-bye to such good friends. It’s hard, but we must try. For where one dream starts, another one ends.”
It’s probably a good thing I was leaving that day with a master’s degree in occupational therapy and not poetry writing.
Yet, this past week, I did watch in awe of a 22-year-old poet laureate as she recited a masterpiece for the entire world to hear. Politics aside, if you haven’t had the opportunity to watch Amanda Gorman’s inaugural poem, “The Hill We Climb,” you should log onto YouTube and check it out.
Her words and her delivery of them were so moving that we watched it over and over again. I understood we were witnessing actual poetry in motion, and it was graceful and beautiful.
In a city where things often seem to happen without any rhyme or reason, this poem was a welcomed reminder that “there is always light if only we’re brave enough to see it. If only we’re brave enough to be it.”
Henry Wadsworth Longfellow wrote, “For next to being a great poet is the power of understanding one.” Saying things like, “go upstairs and brush your hair” probably doesn’t make me a great poet. However, luckily there are great poets whose words can help us understand with rhyme “the hill we climb.”
